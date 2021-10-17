Tim Etherington-Judge of Avallen Spirits: “You will spend all your waking hours working and it’ll take a long time to see any return”

You will spend all your waking hours working and it’ll take a long time to see any return. I guess like many that start their own companies, they imagine immediate success and riches, but when you’re starting with just your lifesavings you’ll be bootstrapping it for a very long time.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Etherington-Judge.

In May 2019 Tim Etherington-Judge followed his passion for sustainability and co-founded Avallen Spirits with former Diageo colleague Stephanie Jordan. Seeking to create the most planet positive spirits brand in the world, they launched Avallen Calvados as their product, to great acclaim from both trade and consumers alike.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been a passionate champion of environmental issues since I was a teenager, doing everything from chaining myself to gas pumps to protest the cover up of climate change by Exxon Mobil, to planting thousands of trees in the countries that I’ve lived. After leaving the corporate world, where I was enticed by the money and excitement that it promised, I realized that the most important thing I could do was be true to myself and follow my passion to try and have a positive impact on the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One thing that has happened that excites me is that we’ve actually begun influencing the drinks industry in a positive way. When we launched Avallen we aspired to not only create a great company and brand, but to become leaders in sustainability for the drinks industry. Not only have both Steph and I been asked to speak at multiple events and tradeshows on the subject of sustainability, we’ve started to see other brands follow what we do and come to us for advice.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we designed our first labels, we did a 70cl label for Europe and a 75cl label for the US. The plan was to only print the 70cl labels as we initially were only available in Europe. We checked, double checked, triple checked the proofs from the printers and then…hit print. Then the distillery called and asked why we had printed 10,000 75cl labels!

The lesson here is to always, always, always check, and get other people to check before going to print. Or, as the old carpenter saying goes: measure twice, cut once.

Oh, and there was that first journey from Amsterdam to Normandy in the electric car that took 18 hours as we almost ran out of juice on multiple occasions. ALWAYS plan your electric car trips meticulously.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Avallen’s mission is to be the world’s most planet positive spirits brand. Alcohol has been a part of human civilization since there’s been civilization. It inspires conversation, builds friendships, blossoms relationships, and if Avallen can be a brand that not only inspires people to talk and think more about climate change and catastrophic biodiversity loss and has a small positive impact from its production, then I believe that we’re playing our part to make the world a better place.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I think it’s not so much an individual, but a group. Without wild bees our food supply chain would be massively impacted and we would not be able to feed the world. Bees are so important to human civilization that they have been declared the single most important species on the planet. We donate 1% of our revenue to organizations that are dedicated to supporting wild bee populations and committed to planting 10,000 wild flowers in our first 3 years to provide food and shelter for our fuzzy little winged warriors.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The problem we are trying to solve is anthropogenic climate change. The planet will be fine, nature will be fine, but this is the greatest challenge we’ve ever faced as a species and a problem so large it threatens every aspect of our society, so everyone has to roll up their sleeves and get involved. Politicians need to stop pandering to and subsidizing fossil fuel companies and the major emitters and create bold legislation, such as a carbon tax. And as individuals, we need to scream and shout ourselves horse about climate change until our politicians are forced to make the changes the world so desperately needs.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me leadership starts with how I live my life, being true to my values and passionate about the things I do. If I do that and commit all my energy to it then, hopefully, I can inspire others to be their best selves and bring positivity to as many people as I possibly can.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will spend all your waking hours working and it’ll take a long time to see any return. I guess like many that start their own companies, they imagine immediate success and riches, but when you’re starting with just your lifesavings you’ll be bootstrapping it for a very long time. I wish that someone had told me to start Avallen earlier. I’ve always had ideas about companies I’d love to start, but I put them off for so long, I guess partly out of fear of the unknown and partly out of the addiction of a monthly salary, but I wish that I had started earlier, and not waited until my 40’s. Not everyone will like what you do, and that’s OK. Launching a brand, especially one that is so connected to one’s personal values is a deeply emotional experience. When you pour your heart and soul into a product that is an extension of everything you value, and someone criticizes it, that can be extremely painful. I’ve learned not to take criticism personally and to view it constructively with the understanding that no one can create something that everybody likes, and that’s fine. You don’t have to do things as they’ve always been done. At first we thought that the established way of working was the only way, as all other companies do it that way, so it must be the best way of doing things. We’ve learned that challenging those traditions and doing things the way that we believe they should be done has allowed us to walk our own path, one that we’re super proud of. Most people just won’t care about what you’ve created. Perhaps naively I believed that everyone would be as excited about Avallen as I am, but the reality is that no one is as passionate or invested in it as Stephanie and I are, and people have their own stuff going on, which will also be more important. We half-expected that our bar owning friends would stock Avallen immediately. It’s been much harder work than that, and you have to be realistic enough to understand that people shouldn’t list your product just because they know you, but because you make a great product.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to start a movement focused on the things that connect us rather than the things that divide us. I try and live my life by the ethos: If you can be anything in the world, be kind. With all the toxicity in the world right now, we could all do with putting down our phones and showing each other, and ourselves more kindness. It may sound like some hippy dippy nonsense, but I truly believe that most of the world’s problems could be solved if we were a little kinder.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As Mahatma Gandhi once said: ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’. Too many people just want to complain, sit on Twitter and complain about everything without ever lifting a finger to try and change the thing that upsets them so much. All 3 of the companies I have been a part in founding are attempting to play a part in solving a problem, whether that’s the climate crisis or the poor health and well-being of hospitality workers.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Joe Biden. There’s not a single person on the planet that could have a bigger impact on the climate crisis and environmental destruction with just an executive order and a signature.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

