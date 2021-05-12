Tim Buono: “I wouldn’t change a thing”

It is important to be able to accept constructive criticism and take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow and to not take it as a personal attack on you or your craft.

In the Spring of 2004, Tim and his Dad heard “Little Moments” by Brad Paisley for the first time and became instant, lifelong country music fans. After learning that Brad would be performing at a local venue that fall, Tim’s parents decided to surprise Tim with tickets to that show. After witnessing Brad’s incredible guitar skills live for the first time on September 26th, 2004, Tim knew, at nine years old, that music was what he wanted to do with his life. That Christmas, his parents bought Tim his first guitar and Tim has been hooked ever since. Tim tried taking lessons, but being a musical free spirit, the structure of lessons couldn’t contain his inner creativity. As a result, Tim has spent countless hours listening, observing, and recreating favorite country songs by artists that continue to inspire him. So much so that Tim has and continues to write both lyrics and music to many songs of his own. In the last few years, Tim has used social media to share his ongoing passion for music by posting covers where he has developed a steady following and Tim is also playing local shows where both his covers and original music are being warmly received. In June of 2015, Tim had the privilege of meeting one of his musical heroes, Dierks Bentley where he shared with Dierks his aspirations to have a career in country music. Dierks attentively listened to Tim and agreed to take a look later that evening at a cover Tim recorded on YouTube of Dierks’ hit, “Say You Do”. The next day, much to Tim’s surprise, Dierks tweeted “Hey [Tim]…saw your cover of say you do. good stuff dude. keep rockin and good luck!” and posted the YouTube link for his thousands of fans to view. When Tim’s phone started “blowing up” from the countless well wishes from those who saw Dierks’ post. Tim knew right then and there that country music would forever be a part of who he is.

Tim is now a Nashville recording artist who has been nominated for multiple music awards throughout New England, and continues to perform live throughout the region. In 2020, Tim signed with Asphalt Music Group based in Nashville, TN.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in a small town about 40 miles west of Boston called Upton. Upton is the stereotypical small town with one main road, two red lights, mom and pop stores, and everyone knows everyone. There was always a lot of family time at our house too between myself, my parents, my older brother and my younger sister. Growing up was fun, and goes way too fast!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 9, my dad and I were jumping through the channels on TV and came across a music video of a guy ripping a guitar solo over a love song and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Turns out that guy was Brad Paisley and the song was “Little Moments”. My dad and I went out and bought his “Mud on the Tires” record and spun it over and over again in his truck for months. A few months later, my parents surprised me with tickets to go see Brad live at a local campground/music venue and I was hooked since then! I had a full circle moment in 2019 getting to play that same stage and I played “Little Moments” and the whole crowd sang along with me. It was pretty surreal!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was just starting to put cover videos out on YouTube, I had the opportunity to meet Dierks Bentley before one of his shows outside of Boston. I asked him if he had any advice for an artist just starting out and took the time to really talk to me and asked where he could hear me. I ended up giving him a link to a cover I did of his song “Say You Do”. The next day, Dierks posted the video out on Twitter and told everyone to come check out my music. That was a pretty surreal moment having one of my musical heroes give me that kind of recognition. I’ll always cherish that moment and be so appreciative to Dierks for giving me that confidence boost.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ha! Well this wasn’t necessarily when I was first starting out but a couple of years back, I was booked to play a full band show at a bar right outside of Fenway Park. When I booked the show, I didn’t realize that Billy Joel was playing at Fenway that night so traffic into Boston was gridlocked for miles! Once we finally got close to the venue, we found that they had closed all surrounding streets around Fenway Park for the Billy Joel concert and that made it impossible to get my truck to the venue to unload. We ended finding a Boston police officer who allowed us to live park on a closed side street so that we could unload all of our gear, we were still about a half mile from the venue so we had to make multiple trips back and forth to the truck and rolling our amps and gear through the crowds waiting to get into Fenway for Billy Joel. Finally after getting our gear into the venue, I had to go move my truck out of the restricted area like I promised the police officer. I went to start my truck and the battery was dead (it was also only about an hour until show time). I called a tow truck to come give me a jump but they were stuck in the gridlocked traffic too! The Billy Joel show started while I was waiting for the tow truck so I ended up sitting on my tailgate and listening to the show! When the tow truck wasn’t there and it was 10 minutes to show time, I was starting to panic, luckily my brother was coming to the show and waited with my truck and I literally ran to the venue, grabbed my guitar, walked on stage and started the show without sound check or anything. A few lessons were learned that night: check the Fenway Park concert schedule ahead of time, and always check your truck’s battery before heading to a show!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

In 2020, I signed with Asphalt Music Group in Nashville. The CEO of the label, Aaron Chesling, and I have been close friends for a while now. We probably wrote 35 or 40 songs together over Zoom from the start of quarantine to the beginning of the summer. Aaron was starting Asphalt and said “hey, let’s get these songs out” and he started producing them and we started releasing! The first song we put out that we wrote together is called “We Are” and it reached over 100,000 spins on Spotify! Now we are releasing a song called “Polaroid” that we wrote based on my grandparents story. This song means alot to me since we wrote it from a very personal perspective. Even the album artwork is an old Polaroid of my grandparents in the 1940s at one of my favorite spots in Boston today called “Castle Island”. I am very excited to put this song out into the world!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wouldn’t change a thing. I didn’t know everything when I first started and I don’t know everything now but that is half the fun of growing and advancing your craft, learning the ins and outs of things and making and learning from mistakes.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It is important to be able to accept constructive criticism and take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow and to not take it as a personal attack on you or your craft.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Leave things better than how you found them!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost, the good lord up above. Then my parents who were always supportive since day 1 and always encouraged me to chase down my dreams. Then Aaron Chesling for believing in me, taking a chance on me, and pushing me to be the best artist that I can be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do what you love and everything else will fall into place”. That is what my parents always taught my siblings and I. They always encouraged to find things that we love and chase those downs, not just chase money. That always rings in my head.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Brad Paisley! Since he is the one who sparked this musical fire in me!

