Tiffany Stiger ‘Hott Kitty Katon’: “Promotion is very important in this industry”

I wish someone would of told me to read contracts carefully before signing, and to know what you are signing. Promotion is very important in this industry. You need a team to get things done properly and you must have patience and dedication.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Stiger AKA Hott Kitty Kat.

Tiffany Stiger AKA” Hott Kitty Kat” started her career as a teenage actress acting in major films and TV Series. She knew at that point that she wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry. Tiffany has proven over and over again to make the impossible possible. Tiffany has also been a music artist since she was a teenager. She appeared in hit videos with “Snoop Dogg” “Exzibit” & “Dogg Pound”. She has developed several hit songs that went big and had over 2 million streams. In addition, she formed a PR Company, named “Elite Music Promotions.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us Tiffany! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up among 2 siblings being the only girl. I am hard working ambitious and driven, receiving good grades and acting as a teenager, I found my way with music writing for friends and listening to great talent on the radio.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been inspired to do music since my teens. I have grown up watching lil kim and foxy brown and wanted to be the next best female rapper. I have been told I was very talented and driven. My songs were considered hit songs and were cosigned by some major players in the music industry. I was signed with one of Def jams A&R back in the days and worked hard to create good music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My most interesting story is being able to travel the world and work with some mainstream level talent that has helped shape my music career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made in my career is when I was performing on stage and forgot my rhymes and had to keep repeating the hook of the song.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on my own reality show. I created and developed this show. I have songs with mainstream artist now and I am currently on VH1 . I have released 3 hot songs this year and one of them is a pandemic song called “Wash Your hands” The other song is featuring Omar Gooding called “Hey Kitty Kitty” The other song is a more political song called “I’m On Trial”

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is what sets you apart from other talent. Without diversity then it’s like you are mimicking someone else’s flow or style. I think diversity exhibits creativity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would of told me to read contracts carefully before signing, and to know what you are signing, promotion is very important in this industry. You need a team to get things done properly and you must have patience and dedication.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend that my colleagues have patience and to not rush things, pace yourself and give yourself some space to make errors and resolve them. I would also say keep your head up and don’t give up on your dreams and to keep your faith.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love to inspire people and I would like to have a good faith movement that teaches people how to move forward and have a good future and to be productive and don’t lose touch with yourself and reality.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother has been my backbone when others have turned their back on me. When I’m down and out my mother always has my back and inspires me to not give up on myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “you can’t go back and change the beginning. But you can start where you are and change the ending” This quote is relevant in my life because I always live my life by making better changes for my future and not dwell on the past.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Tom Cruise, Jay-Z, Leonardo di Caprio or Da Baby

How can our readers follow you online?

My Instagram is @Hottkittykat and my website is www.hottkittykat.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!