Tiffany Narbonne of T. Jazelle: “Why you need to seek what sets your soul on fire”

For my series on strong female leaders, I have the pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Narbonne.

Thank you for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The core idea of T. Jazelle began when I was making gemstone bracelets for friends and family, pairing a concept of meaningful semi-precious stones with inspirational charms. After graduating from college, I took on what I thought would be my dream job in the Corporate World. Shortly after I realized “my passion for creating inspirational gifts” was what truly made me happy. I always had a strong love for creating jewelry for others, with each piece always having its own unique meaning for the wearer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of my favorite stories is how we partnered with boss lady, Lisa Vanderpump’s organization, Vanderpump Dogs! I love empowering women and also love my reality TV so when this all came about was amazing! We made an Instagram for my puppy Lola, ( I am a crazy dog mom) little 4 pound Yorkie and one day was on her handle posting a fun picture and saw that Vanderpump Dogs started following! We then reached out and eventually creating a collaboration together and we now have a great giveback piece that is making a difference! Just shows you never know what can happen and never let what if hold you back!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say the connection with us between our consumers. Our brand is all about spreading inspiration and positivity, a way for one to wear their story and heart on their wrist. One of the most special things about our brand I feel is hearing the stories from our customers of what their jewelry means to them. Every piece we create holds a meaning and we love hearing how it can relate and bring some happiness to others!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

We have a great and very special product we have been working on which is our Relief Bracelet. As a company we wanted to create something that could help make a difference and bring some happiness right now. We came up with our Relief Bracelet which $5 from every sale is donated to the Coronavirus Relief Fund by Global Giving. A reminder better days are ahead and that we are all in this together while also making a difference. Since our launch March 20th we have donated over $30,000 to this fund!

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

I would say remain strong and know that everything happens for a reason, things may not always turn out as you envisioned them but I believe it is because something better is on the horizon. Believe in yourself and set the vibe you want to create and give off to spread with your team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my husband, he has been my biggest fan and has believed in me since day one! There through the tough days and the best moments. Being the founder of a company you can be your biggest critic, having someone in your corner to push you when you need it most is I feel the most important thing behind a successful person. Knowing you have someone to lean on, truly motivates me to be the best I can be!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes!! I feel so grateful to be able to not only chase my passion but to be able to create jewelry that can bring some happiness and love into others lives. I always say we create the jewelry but the wearer is who gives it a meaning and a story! Whether it’s our Cardinal bracelet which is worn to remind you love is always surrounding you or our Family Tree which is a little reminder that family is where life begins and love never ends, our brand is a timeless way to wear your heart on your wrist.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would say to be kind and spread good vibes, you never know what someone may be going through or their story so I feel just be positive and see the good!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Seek what sets your soul on fire is one of my favorite quotes and one I personally try to live by. When you find your passion never let it go. If I never went for it and let fear hold me back I would never be doing what I am doing today and can not imagine my life without T. Jazelle! You NEVER know unless you try!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would say Sara Blakely, she is such a huge inspiration to me, a woman who decided to go for it! I love her story and how she never gave up! She is such a boss lady and shows what can happen through hard work, drive and never giving up!