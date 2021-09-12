Tiffany Kelly of Curastory: “No one knows what they’re doing even if they look like an expert”

No one knows what they’re doing even if they look like an expert. Everyone is figuring it out every single day + wisdom is just compounding events of someone not knowing what they are doing over and over to unlock the next piece of knowledge that always continues.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Kelly, Founder + CEO of Curastory

Tiffany Kelly is a sports entrepreneur, data scientist, public speaker, and philanthropist. She is currently the Founder & CEO of Curastory, the easiest way to get started creating videos while first focusing on a unique market, professional athletes and student athletes. Before making her leap into the world of startups, she joined ESPN Stats & Information Group as a Sports Analytics Associate, where she created ESPN’s College Football Fan Happiness Index. She was the first African-American analyst to join the team. Throughout her tenure with the leading sports multimedia company, she became an advocate for harmonizing creativity, human traits, and data science.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well, I’ve always been in love with sports since everyone in my family was a collegiate athlete. It was the way my family bonded. And of course, sports can be a boy’s club so growing up I was trying to figure out how I fit in. That ultimately became data science because my first ever internship as a 17-year-old, I noticed every single person in the arena knew who the stats guys were. It’s like they were holding golden tickets to help player performance in order to win games. If I calculated numbers as the guy next to me, I wouldn’t be discriminated against. I eventually found my way into media at ESPN and never looked back. Watching the creator economy gut traditional media conglomerates from the inside out was interesting to watch. I’m a tinkerer a knew there were so many issues with video creators monetizing that didn’t exist years ago in media, so decided to build Curastory to fix it and the rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would say the competitiveness + politics of building a tech startup. It’s really cut throat being that about 95% of startups fail and we’re all doing the same things trying to keep the lights on. One experience in particular is a company reached out to us to put a non-revenue sharing partnership in place, but we were ultimately blocked from a company much much larger than us that already had a partnership in place claiming competitiveness even though the partner company didn’t agree. I was honestly excited because it’s a household company name. Like we’re a 6-person team which is crazy we were on their radar, so we’re doing something right. It comes with the territory of being small enough to be bullied…until you’re not. It’s somewhat similar to the story of Asana + [company name]. Founders + executives will do anything to maintain a competitive edge. Just always be ready and have a plan B, C, D, E, F and maybe J for go to market strategies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Not necessarily a famous quote, but what one of my favorite professors in college told me upon graduation. “Be flexible. Have a passion in mind and not a specific job.” I didn’t really understand what that meant until a few years ago. I interpreted it as life has its many twists and turns. As long as you know what you are passionate about, you’ll always be in the right place. I was devastated when I was interviewing for a handful of NBA + NFL teams post-graduation without ending up anywhere because only about 150 data science positions with teams were available in the US and I was a 21 year old competing with men with their PhDs. However, I reflected back on the quote and realized I was too focused on the specific job. My passion was sports and numbers, and became thrilled when a data science position was created for me at ESPN. Whenever life seems to be confusing especially while building a tech startup, I always go back to this…am I staying true to my passion? If so, all else will fall in place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our advisor Jamie Lund, founder of marketing agency Polyphonic + Co, that would answer my texts or calls at random hours to problem solve and brainstorm Curastory in the beginning days. And also, he employed me as a data scientist at his agency for a while after I quit ESPN to help me make ends meet because it takes a while to build + get revenue from your tech startup. I only hope I can be a blessing like Jamie has been to me + Curastory when it’s my time around to help someone else out achieve their dreams.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Zero to One by Peter Thiel. I read it right around the time I was figuring out what Curastory should be. So many startups raise large amounts of money just because what they are doing is already proven, so they build the same things and move horizontally. But billion-dollar businesses are created by moving vertically from zero to one. By building something that has never existed before and shifting the culture + industry. When building Curastory, I knew I had to find the problems that still exist for creators + the holes in the current solutions that still exist as the creator economy industry continues to evolve so quickly.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Listening to all feedback + being able to parse out what’s good + bad and signal or noise. Investors tell us all the time what we should be doing. Some of it is good feedback + some of it isn’t because we know our users better since we are talking to them every day. You have to be mature enough to listen, but wise enough to know what advice is for you or not.

Taking risks. I’m extremely risky. High risk, high reward. You won’t find me unhappy at a 9–5 job. Not knocking anyone that does that to provide + make ends meet, but I’d rather control my destiny and build things people want. Who knows, an investment fund after Curastory to help individuals with low socioeconomic backgrounds take these types of risks might be my next move since that’s of course a huge issue.

Being likeable. Cracking jokes, smiling through war, and having employees or investors loyal to you since you are likable actually goes a LONG way. More than people realize. Getting an investor check is easier if they like you. Not everyone will like you, but have that be rarer than not.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe financial freedom unlocks the ability for others to do good in the world. By building Curastory, we are financially empowering video creators to pursue their dreams. Also, we eliminate inadvertent bias of creators with a certain “aesthetic” the way our platform is designed. In so few words, brands can’t only browse white creators at all. We match creator videos to their running ad campaigns for native, creator-recorded ad spots. Allowing all types of creators to make a living + not a small few.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Being biased here, but creator economy for sports media creators because of the thousands of women athletes that will now be in the spotlight + get paid because of millennials and Gen Z ignoring traditional media conglomerates as what is relevant + following their favorite athlete creators directly.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Allows for it to now be more equitable since whatever ESPN puts on air is no longer end all be all. They are now “forced” to play the WNBA or NWSL or other women’s sports because the audience wants to watch. By forced, I mean money talks, especially on social media.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I’m curious to see how far away from decentralization the creator economy will get. We’ve seen the negative side of anyone becoming creators + telling stories that contribute to fake news. Where is the line + how can we prevent this from happening that still help the bottom line and protect the industry?

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Only one main thing really concerns me. There are not nearly as many women as there should be in on-air analyst roles. Not just host roles. We are sports though leaders as well.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Building a tech company is hard, but not impossible. Only working week days won’t cut it, so solve a problem you really REALLY care about.

Be flexible throughout life. It won’t turn out exactly how you think, which is both terrifying + freeing.

No one knows what they’re doing even if they look like an expert. Everyone is figuring it out every single day + wisdom is just compounding events of someone not knowing what they are doing over and over to unlock the next piece of knowledge that always continues.

You can have multiple lives within one. Don’t stifle yourself into one career. Work towards things + succeed, but feel free to follow multiple passions in whatever way suits you.

Raising investor capital is the hardest thing you will ever do + also the most important thing in order to keep your company alive. Don’t run from it. Learn as much as you can and do what works best for you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think we can live multiple iterations of life within one, so who knows what my answer will be 20 years from now, but now I will say decentralizing media for creators for the better which is my life’s focus at the moment with Curastory. Right now, it’s decentralized, but creators are still looked down upon as a career because they aren’t paid their worth which is what Curastory is fixing. This goes back to unlocking social + financial capital for individuals like Airbnb has done with its hosts. If you empower individuals with their own financial freedom, what are you unlocking by doing that? How will they then help others because they have the means to do so? Just one big train of giving back + helping others all through sharing stories and content.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah. Has built a business, her empire and all while helping others + giving back. Would love to her some private, off the record gems from her.

