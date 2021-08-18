Tiffany Faith Demers of Upkeep: “I would tell my younger self to simply believe in myself!”

I would tell my younger self to simply believe in myself! To go after things I actually want to do. I would tell myself not to get stuck in thinking a certain life is not possible for me. Anything is possible. I would introduce myself to the abundance mindset earlier, so I could release all limiting beliefs and scarcity mindset.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Faith Demers. Tiffany Faith Demers is the Founder and C.E.O. of Upkeep, the new app set to change the Medical Aesthetic and MedsSpa industry by providing their first digital marketplace in the U.S. Demers grew up in Montreal, Canada, and has served as the Director of North America at Matrix, London, the Director of Global Travel & Beauty at WESSCO International, and the Director of Business Development at M-Theory Group. Her creative and operational skills spanning technology, beauty, and design are now coalescing towards the biggest venture of her life — Upkeep.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sure! I grew up in Montreal, Canada, and I always loved to read and solve problems. My first dream job was actually to be an interior designer, designing boutique hotels. I studied Interior Architecture & Design at The Academy of Art University, and I ended up taking on a series of jobs to support myself, having been financially on my own since the age of 17. I started an event planning and influencer marketing company and built up my portfolio and range of skill sets. My favorite position was being the Director of North America at Matrix, London, where we designed and manufactured first and business-class products for the airlines and did trend analysis for retailers. We also manufactured color cosmetics and skincare on behalf of brands, which helped me to utilize not only my creative side but also dive deeper into the business perspective and operational side. I’m thankful for my varied experience, including also working as the Director of Global Travel & Beauty at WESSCO International, and the Director of Business Development at M-Theory Group, because it has given me a range of skills that are now coinciding together with Upkeep.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Absolutely. There have been some very interesting moments, but one particularly stands out. When I was in the beginning stages of creating Upkeep, I heard from mutual contacts and investors that a successful, well known male founder (who was also a friend) was asking to view my deck. As it turns out, he wanted to pivot his business to take on the MedSpa industry from a different angle. I ended up meeting with him and advised him on some of the logistical issues that might arise with his particular angle, based on my research and development. After a few months, he came back and said I was right about those logistical issues. He ended up asking to partner with me, and at that time I was looking for a cofounder. He offered capital, but couldn’t offer much more than that. I think his words were “my time commitment is zero, my name is enough.” Now, I have fond feelings and a great deal of respect for this particular person, but what this statement reveals is a larger trend — that female entrepreneurs are able to raise capital much faster with a successful male cofounder. I had to stick to what I believe in, even though it would take longer to raise the money by myself. I ended up declining his offer. I wouldn’t ever have a voice in changing the dynamics of venture capital and entrepreneurship if I had taken it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, in the past, I may have been a bit too ambitious at some of my prior jobs. Everywhere I work, I try to understand the company as a whole and think of solutions for fixing wider problems I see. While many employees are fine with playing their part without looking at the larger perspective of their companies, I have never been able to shy away from the big picture. I love information. This has led me to giving my input and ideas to my superiors in ways that haven’t always been welcomed. I realized I was hyper focused on solving the company’s problems, and that meant that I should go back into entrepreneurship.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people I am thankful for along my journey. I would be remiss not to mention my phenomenal lead investors 1517, who invest in founders at early stages in their careers. I really resonate with their thesis, in that they don’t give funding based on vanity metrics. They know that innovation and tremendous growth are possible without going through a traditional set of schools or having been raised in a certain pedigree. We are in the same mindset of changing that narrative.

I also really feel that I have my independence to thank for where I am today. As I mentioned, I have been financially independent since the age of 17, so I’m not a textbook C.E.O. — I have had to acquire my experience and skills through extreme determination and getting out of my comfort zone. If I hadn’t had the range of work experience I have had, I wouldn’t have the skills I needed to come up with Upkeep.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Thank you for asking this question! You’re right, there are roadblocks for female founders and other marginalized identities in venture capital that are simply not felt by mainstream male founders. Even optically as society seems to be shifting towards inclusivity, venture funding actually dropped from 2.8% to 2.3% in 2020 for female founders. That 2.8% in 2019 was, believe it or not, an all-time high. That’s a serious problem. That statistic alone makes it next to impossible for us to be taken seriously in the startup world. Maybe it’s because of the “boys club” mentality that causes people to stay within their existing networks, or because stamps of approval on paper don’t account for all of the value adds that people with different backgrounds bring to a company. I remember reading that the founder and C.E.O. of Canva, Melanie Perkins, had to actually take on kite surfing to meet Richard Branson, after having been declined by a host of potential investors. There is a major issue if the only way to get in the door in venture capital and Silicon Valley is social.

There is, plain and simple, a barrier to entry that is not female-friendly. When we are invested in it, it almost feels as though it’s considered charity. I want to move towards being seen as a valued company and actually having a seat at the table, or building our own table, rather than taking a handout. Every vertical is dealing with this issue. For example, having quotas to invest a certain small amount in Latinx businesses. Why does it need to be labeled that way, when men can found companies without their identity label attached? My main point is that people with different experiences and ways of thinking are actually a significant value-add. Diverse investments are not charity, they enhance businesses and systems on every level.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Yes, absolutely. I feel like on a societal level, we deem certain personalities as more suitable for entrepreneurship. That could mean men with a certain pedigree, or even degree of narcissism and way of exerting power over others. I feel as though there are traits we undervalue, such as people who come from different walks of life, who may have a different consumer or even human behavior lens. These are not necessarily the loudest people in the room or most confident or most eloquent, sometimes a silent thinker can be a phenomenal leader.

I want to support rewriting values Venture Capitalists are looking for in Founders. That’s something I am very passionate about changing in the future. I would love to build out data sets that track the performance of different personality types as Founders; our current approach can be limiting.

As individuals, it’s important to remember to refer back to our values when we’re faced with an important choice. Playing the game the way it has always been played will not change anything. I would rather revise the formulas that are being used.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Sure! In the current Venture Capital industry, I don’t think we value more feminine traits like empathy and thoughtfulness as much as we should. The reality is that these traits do provide value and efficiency. Women Founders can assist in major growth and innovation in our industries. I think it’s extremely important that we highlight and value people who don’t have a certain personality type, but who have a diversity of experiences, backgrounds, and approaches.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I know that a myth and stereotype in the Medical Aesthetics space is that we are superficial. Since our industry is about “beauty,” some people think that means living up to certain oppressive beauty standards. In reality, our work is to help busy women with their lives and support procedures we already want to do and have been doing. Modification of appearance through enhancement isn’t going away — it has been here since the dawn of time when humans experimented with charcoal and other natural pigments and tools for appearance modification. I see our industry as a way to make people feel better about themselves, express their personalities, and lightly enhance their natural beauty and extend the aging process longer. I view it in a very positive light.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

As I mentioned before, I think my view on problem-solving with a “big picture” lens has really primed me for my work as a founder. If you see yourself as someone who is interested in systems thinking and who has a range of skills, who is passionate and motivated, being a Founder could be a great path for you. If you work better within a more rigid system of skills and enjoy working in one specific area, working as an employee might be a better fit.

Perseverance is also a key trait. I think a great metric to look at is where the person started and where they are now. Meaning, where did they land on the planet from a young age, what were their parents and schools like? And how far have they come from the path and the narrative that was written for them? I think if we look at how big that gap is we can gauge whether or not they will be successful. Perseverance, endurance, and focus in overcoming obstacles; having persistence and dedication is essential.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Firstly, I would tell my younger self to simply believe in myself! To go after things I actually want to do. I would tell myself not to get stuck in thinking a certain life is not possible for me. Anything is possible. I would introduce myself to the abundance mindset earlier, so I could release all limiting beliefs and scarcity mindset.

When you’re encouraged from a younger age that you can do something, it’s an easier path for you. That relates back to the problem with diversity investments versus males- traditionally men are told that this is something they’re able to do. Women don’t feel we are really allowed to take up space in these fields and bring vital ideas to them. I would encourage my younger self!

I read so many books, and that’s what helped me see different life paths. Many people are stuck in the bubble of their family and environment, and they don’t really grasp a different life path for themselves.

Also, to keep taking action. Working at big corporations before starting a company also taught me that when you look around it’s sometimes a complete mess, you wonder how the company is even functioning. Startups can feel that way too, but it’s really no different. You’re still moving forward even if it doesn’t seem that way.

Lastly, let go of fear! What was holding me back was fear. It was scary to start my own company. I was terrified to take that risk, but the more information and research I did, the more appeal it had. I knew that if I didn’t create Upkeep, I would regret it for the rest of my life. This is my calling.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am so thrilled to support women and all clients to reach their maximum confidence and self-love. I want to assist in that process so that their MedSpa treatments are fun, convenient, and stress-free. I also want to continue to set a new precedent for more diverse forms of leadership in technology and VC spaces.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to help to bring a sense of safety to children in communities where it doesn’t exist, so they can have the foundation to go after their dreams. I think this is the biggest problem in our society and we only focus on late-stage band-aid solutions.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs states: Needs lower down in the hierarchy must be satisfied before individuals can attend to needs higher up. His philosophy is centered around 5 tiers: Basic needs, Physiological & Safety, Psychological Belonging & Esteem, and Self Fulfillment & Self Actualization.

The majority of humans in underprivileged communities who are not performing at a level society expects, or are involved with the criminal justice system, were born beneath tier 1 of this hierarchy. Maslow states that people fundamentally can only focus on their current tier. These people are taking action based on survival needs, not action based on their self-esteem, fulfillment, and actualization.

I think there is a lot of judgment about people who grew up in hardship. An entitled person might proclaim “I would never do that” and penalize underprivileged people or treat them as morally bad. But the reality is they are not given the tools needed to focus on the higher tiers.

People born into the right family enter the world on tier three of five; they already have their basic needs met and are able to then go after their goals and perform in school and careers. People born into a more challenging family situation start below tier one, meaning they don’t have the capacity to focus on or perform at the same level as their peers — as their time is spent trying to survive and get through tiers one to three.

Of course, there are exceptions to this rule. But it’s a bigger systemic issue to be addressed than a sandwich at a homeless shelter. Until we focus on this very real crisis, the later-stage intervention will not be as effective. Attachment styles are coded from birth to 11 months, and self-esteem patterns are coded from age four. As you can see the formative years of a child are pivotal in the outcome of their life. We can’t have the same expectations of someone without the first three tiers in place from birth. We need to acknowledge the strength it takes to break through to the other side.

We need to take this into account not only in our foundations and charities but in our criminal justice system. Our current criminal justice system penalizes these people even more than any other area of society does. I am passionate about inclusionary revision because these needs play out in every issue in society. It’s a socio-economic issue wherein some people have the privilege to actualize and have agency. I want to inform more people and make sure people truly understand this issue. It informs the way I operate. I think more understanding will bring more positive change and empathy.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many inspiring leaders I would love to meet with!!

Julie Wainwright comes to mind for me, as I love that her story is one of redemption and surmounting the odds. Julie founded The Real Real luxury fashion and e-commerce brand in her mid-50s and took her business from 0 to 500 million dollars in six years, after having worked previously at Pets.com. She also has the experience of being a woman pitching to young men in the VC world. Her success is incredibly inspiring to me and I hope to meet her one day!

I would also love to sit down with Julia Haart, who is the outspoken C.E.O. and co-owner of Elite World Group. She had a great deal of courage forging her own path and breaking out of her strict fundamentalist upbringing, which posed many complex challenges and negative pushback. I admire and relate to her resiliency.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this