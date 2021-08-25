Thyme Hill of Bob Evans Farms: “Your character will be on trial even more than your ability”

Your character will be on trial even more than your ability. This is something that I think is true not just in business but in life. You are going to be tested. If I asked for a show of hands from people that have found this in the corporate world, I bet it’s one of the few things that I’d have almost 100% of folks waving their arms back and forth.

Thyme Hill is the Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Farms a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

For the past 20 years Thyme has been successfully growing iconic brands. After starting her career in advertising, Thyme was able to bring strategy, insights, and planning to bear for major brands across the retail and CPG space including Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Gillette Venus.

During her tenure at Bob Evans, Thyme has used her expertise in marketing and business to deliver significant growth for the organization. As a leader she’s helped to deliver significate sales growth by growing share, delivering new households, and advancing core brand measures that allow the brand to enjoy a market leadership position.

Thyme is an Ohio native and spent her early years in Akron, Ohio. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Franklin University where she graduated summa cum laude with a major in marketing, and a minor in public relations. She currently resides in Galena, Ohio with her high school sweetheart and husband of 20 years, Darryl Hill. Together they have three sons Darryl Eugene Jr. (17), Dylan (11), and Asher (1).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always had a passion for marketing, so much so that I started studying it as a member of the student marketing association, DECA, while in high school. Funny story there, when I was in high school, I got this brilliant idea that if I wanted to be a marketer, I needed to immediately gain experience within the real world. So, instead of getting a job in retail or fast food, I cold-called advertising companies in search of a position. I ended up getting hired into an entry-level sales prospecting job at 17-years-old. I quickly got bored and somehow convinced my manager at the time to let me try my hand at sales, which I did, and ended up breaking the sales record my first week on the job. After that, I was hooked on understanding what the consumer needed and wanted, how to give it to them, and what to say to make sure that they said “yes” at the moment of decision, all with an eye on delivering on the company’s goals. I got my B.A. in marketing from Franklin University and have been able over my career to work on some fantastic products and brands. I’ve been here at Bob Evans Farms almost a decade and have the privilege of leading an amazing group of fellow marketers as the CMO.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One thing I’ve found interesting is how different company cultures can be. A sad but also inspirational story comes to mind: We had an unfortunate instance quite a while ago where we, unfortunately, had an employee that passed away rather unexpectedly. He left behind two adult children, who were left without either parent. The immediate and prolonged outpouring of support from our employees — setting up a schedule to make meals for them for monthly, establishing a fund to help with lingering expenses, and so much more — was amazing. That mind to do something for that family and that heart to be there for them in every way possibly came from Bob Evans people, not some corporate initiative, and is a reminder that culture lives within the hearts and behaviors of a team in concert with what the company allows and even encourages. I still think back to those events and know that they are what made me fall in love with Bob Evans Farms. I told this story to a few people over the years, marking it as one of the most profound things I’ve experienced in my career and the responses have always been the same and confirmed for me that not too many company cultures would go to that extreme. Bob Evans Farms did. I remain in love today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are probably too many good ones to just focus on one. I do think that for anyone interested in marketing or even business, the learning is that mistakes are common and often teach long-lasting lessons that make you better. The trick is to take the blame and take it early. Because if you instead spend time trying to convince yourself or others that it wasn’t your fault, with that fault what you really give up is control. And that control over the situation is what will allow you to be able to make the right decision the next time. Taking the blame early indicates you recognized the mistake and immediately took ownership.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Bob Evans Farms has always had a big heart, and with that, we’ve supported many charities and causes over the years. Probably one near and dear to my heart is the work we’re doing through our ‘Our Farm Salutes’ program. Six years ago, we launched Our Farm Salutes to show our appreciation and support for our nation’s greatest defenders, our active military and Veteran men and women, and we do this through awareness programs, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, and volunteerism. Since we’ve started the program and through this year, we’ve donated over 800K dollars to Veterans and charities including the USO, The Gary Sinise Foundation, Bunker Labs, and The Mission Continues. Additionally, through programming, limited-edition packaging, and public service announcements, we’ve raised awareness for military and Veteran causes in service of those who serve us. This is something that I and the Bob Evans Farms organization are very proud of.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

For the last five years, we’ve hosted a grant program called Heroes to CEOs in which military active members and Veteran entrepreneurs submit business proposals for a chance to win business grants and business coaching from successful entrepreneurs. This program has helped each past winner tremendously, but there are two that I think to provide a great examples of what we’re trying to do. The first is Charlynda Scales. Charlynda is a winner from our very first Heroes to CEOs contest and probably one of the most driven people I’ve ever worked with. I think you can contribute a lot of her passion, her dedication, intelligence in problem-solving and her never-quit attitude to her time in the Air Force. Charlynda received her grant money as an investment in her Mutt’s Sauce business which was started by her after she received her grandfather’s recipe. Charlynda has gone on to be incredibly successful, but I think one of my favorite things about her is that she has come back every year since to be a part of Heroes to CEOs. This year she is going to help with business coaching for our winners as a mentor. So, to this day she continues to serve others which should tell you just how amazing she really is.

Another great example is Nancy Preston, who was our grand prize winner last year, and let’s agree that for any small business owner last year was particularly challenging with the pandemic. But again, as a demonstration of the tenacity and the resiliency of the spirit of Veteran service members, those challenges didn’t stop her. So, Nancy’s business, which provides commercial kitchen spaces in New York city, was ultimately able to help 14 other businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Nancy is a presentation coach in this year’s contest, helping our six finalists prepare for their chance to win and is again, a model of continued service. So, we’re just thrilled to be a part of these two women’s stories and are committed to helping even more Veteran entrepreneurs live their dreams.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Awareness is really where it begins — and that is the core of the Our Farm Salutes program; to raise awareness for Veterans and active military, as well as their families. For instance, with the latest news, President Biden has announced bringing troops back home from Afghanistan, but many do not realize how difficult it is for our brave men and women to acclimate back into civilian life, so I think society needs to play a larger role in offering that support, checking on their friends, neighbors, and community Veterans to see if they need anything. There are hundreds of many wonderful programs that aid Veterans: Backpacks for Life provides supplies and toiletries, Feed Our Vets is another great program that offers free food; there are countless organizations, but we all need to stand together and be there for our U.S. troops who have sacrificed so much to ensure our freedom and our safety. In addition, volunteerism, and if possible, donations are crucial to keeping our Vets a top priority. I believe each of us should do whatever we can to get out and help; volunteer at a local food drive, donate clothes, toiletries, or even money, if possible, to reputable organizations that dedicate their resources to aiding the military. However small, lend a hand to help support those who have sacrificed so much for each of us.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe that leadership is more about service than many people realize and generally I consider a big part of my role as ensuring that the people that work for and with me have the things that they need to do their best work. It’s like what I was saying about our 2020 Our Farm Salutes Heroes to CEO winner Nancy Preston — here you have someone that has made a business out of giving others the opportunity to live their dream. In a city like New York, its expensive to launch a food business and those expenses can seem so insurmountable that they have some people turning away before they’ve even started. So, to have someone create a path for them while at the same time modeling what it means to be an innovator, to set and to meet a goal, and to take challenges head-on is huge for them. In doing so, Nancy’s a shining example of what it means to be a great leader. Beyond being proud of her and what she’s accomplished, I am also inspired by her and her story.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each. I can give you three:

Sometimes it rains on you

This was a lesson that I learned very early in life when I was a teenager in high school. At the time I was in the student marketing association DECA, competing at the State level for the second time. I was so confident that I was going to do well as I had won at the national level the year before. Even my teacher advised other students not to enter the same competition that I was in. I worked hard on my presentation, practiced more than anyone else, and made the trip. While I was presenting, I noticed that the judges were distracted and not paying any attention to me and at that age I had no idea how to regain their attention or what to do. So, I just kept going and they barely even realized when I had stopped talking. Later, when I went to check the postings for who advanced to the next level, my name wasn’t on the list. I was so upset and even embarrassed and I remember even in that moment thinking that sometimes no matter what you do, it isn’t enough. You’ll walk away without the prize, regardless of how hard you worked, how much you wanted it, or even if you deserved it or not.

I still think on that lesson today in business, as it holds true. Sometimes it just rains. You can’t stop it, change it, or even avoid getting wet. That’s life. And you quickly realize that the disappointments are part of the journey, and the best of us know how to grieve over it for just a moment, but then get up, shake it off, and start again.

2. Passion doesn’t trump capability and experience.

I don’t know that there this is as much a story as it is an experience that life and leadership have taught me over the years. The lesson is that passion, as wonderful and inspiring as it is, doesn’t trump capability and experience. When it comes to team, your outcome is directly influenced by who is standing beside you. And when you’re in a leadership position of a large company, the decisions, actions, and behaviors of the team don’t just affect you and them but in my role, it can result in the organization delivering its targets or not. I take that very seriously. I often tell my team that at the end of the day if we don’t do what we say we’re going to do, we’re messing around with some kid’s Christmas, because that bonus that Mom and Dad are counting on so that Santa can come is tied to the results that we drive. So, whereas it’s nice to pick team members that have a lot of passion and can talk a good game or who are just nice people, if they aren’t capable and if they don’t have experiences that they can build on, then possibly little Jack or sweet precious Jill don’t get that one gift that they’ve been looking forward to all year. So, given that perspective, I take hiring very seriously and know that having the right person in the right chair is critical.

3. The disruptors need to go first and fast.

This is actually a lesson that my CEO taught me and it’s about a different problem that teams have, and we’ve all been there: when you have someone great at results but they’re just awful to work with. Their attitude is terrible or maybe they don’t work well with others or they could just be unprofessional in their behavior. Either way, what my boss told me years ago is to get rid of those people first and fast, and I took that to heart and use it when making decisions about my team or partners that I work with. Because with people like that, their voices carry the loudest and they can significantly disrupt your organization. You’ll lose other good employees because of them and you’ll lose leadership credibility with cross-functional partners. I’ve had this happen a few times, where you just must be willing to walk away, and no one ever wishes they had gone slower. Do it fast before they create damage that you can’t undo.

4. Being the first or only isn’t fun. But it’s necessary.

Another great quote that’s a favorite of mine came from the esteemed John Lewis and we’ve all probably heard it before but it’s about good and necessary trouble. As an African American female executive, I can tell you that I have been the “first” the “only” or part of the “few” in many organizations. That’s rarely a fun place to be. I remember one time at another company, being in a meeting with my boss and a host of other people and a new consultant of the company walked into the room. I watched him pass me no less than three times as he shook hands with everyone else there including other women and other people about my age, even though I was a leader at the time. I even witnessed that my boss noticed it and had a physical reaction to what was happening. This person never once even acknowledged me. My boss wasn’t nearly happy about this, so he said to the guy, “Have you met Thyme Hill?” and he gave him my title and said, “You’ll be reporting to her for the remainder of this engagement.” He shook my hand then. I’d like to think that he learned something even though he may not have. But, if it helped him think twice about assuming who someone was, what level they were or that his behavior was going to be accepted by the others in the meeting, then it was worth it. Maybe, just maybe, me working hard to get to where I was then and dealing with what came from being a “first” and an “only” helped someone else.

A few years later, also at another company, I was presenting in a meeting, and I did a good job, and as such, the CEO turned to another higher-level leader and encouraged him to join forces with me on my proposal. The other leader was furious and later he called me into his office. There he told me that I wasn’t liked within the organization because I was too confident when I presented and I was too bold in speaking up to offer my thinking or suggestions. He told me that it “wasn’t fair” because as a white male, he could behave that way but as a black woman, I shouldn’t because it was a turn off. I remember him saying “… and it’s not fair, I get it. But that’s just the way that it is unfortunately and something you’re just going to have to deal with.” He went on to continue, “I teach my daughters the same thing in fact, that there is a way that you just have to act as a lady.”

Thinking back on it, I remember the exact way I felt in that moment. I remember thinking, “Poor girls”, about his daughters because they were being taught something that potentially could hold them back in their careers and in life. I thanked him, though, for his perspectives on what it was like to be a black woman and then I was sure to speak even louder and hold my head up even higher in future meetings, not just so he could see me, but so that other women and minorities could see me and maybe again, being an “only” or a “first” would pave the way.

Given both stories and a few others I have, I wish someone would have told me in the beginning how difficult and sometimes how lonely it would be to be a “first” or an “only” and then encourage me to do it any way.

5. Your character will be on trial even more than your ability

This is something that I think is true not just in business but in life. You are going to be tested. If I asked for a show of hands from people that have found this in the corporate world, I bet it’s one of the few things that I’d have almost 100% of folks waving their arms back and forth. Several years ago, I worked with an employee on a development plan and all the associated metrics, and she just knocked it out of the park. As we had a position that was going to be available that was a perfect fit for her, I was excited to be able to soon offer her the position. But, as luck would have it, the company I was working at was having a rough year and as such, I was told that I was going to have to delay this new position. She didn’t know about the position or delay, but she was certainly aware of the fact that she had delivered on what she needed to be ready for the next level. A few months later, I was brought into my bosses’ office and offered a big promotion. I was already doing the work, but this would give me the title and more pay. So, I asked my boss how it was that we could afford to promote me which cost more than what I needed for the new role that I was waiting on. He told me that the company couldn’t afford to do both so he had prioritized me. I thanked him and then I declined. He was shocked. So, I explained to him that at the end of the day, I believed that you had to be able to pass the “look yourself in the mirror test” before you went to bed each night and that the money and the title would be great, but that even if I could pass her every day knowing that she had done everything I told her to and was awaiting a promotion while I had mine, I certainly wouldn’t be able to hold my head up when looking at myself.

The lesson is that during the right thing can sometimes suck. It may even cost you in the short term. But as I look back on my career and at where I am today, I don’t have one regret about how I handled that, and in case you’re wondering, I sleep great.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see more companies, and individuals, open their hearts and their wallets, to help our returning military and our Vets acclimate back into civilian life, be it with support for their new business endeavors or simply welcoming them with open hearts by offering assistance with jobs, food, housing, whatever it takes. These brave women and men have served us; now it’s our turn to help them, to serve those who serve us. Both of my parents are Veterans and I know that families serve too. So, anything that we can all do to lighten the load and show our appreciation we should do.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know if it’s so much a quote, but I saw a comic clip once where a caterpillar and a butterfly were sitting at a bistro table, and the caterpillar say “Wow, you’ve really changed” and the butterfly responds, saying “yeah, we’re supposed to”. I found it so profound that I printed it and for a long time had it posted in my office. Because at the time we were going through a transformational period where we were moving from being a small-to-medium-sized company to a medium-to-big company in how we thought, operated, approached business, and in sales. So, there were a lot of new added processes, systems, and tools. We were doing upgrades in technology and practices, and we were adding a lot of people. With that, I got tired of hearing people say how much the company had changed, or the team or even me in what I asked for and expected. So, when they would say that I eventually just would point to the sign and say, “Yeah, we’re supposed to”. Then I would quickly follow that up with a “…and why haven’t you?” Because the fact of the matter is, there is no standing still in life and certainly in business when things stop growing, they die. We’re supposed to evolve. As the market moves, as consumer interest and behavior changes, as new competitors enter the fray, you must change, grow, and push yourself. There is no standing still and people that don’t understand that often find themselves left behind.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Absolutely! If I could have lunch with anyone, it would be Michelle Obama. I am such a big fan, and I loved her book, Becoming. Here is a woman that is so intelligent, so capable, and magnificent that it would be just amazing to sit next to her and hear more about her story. In the book, she talked about, “Am I enough?”, and I think as women, as businesswomen, as mothers and wives, so many of us ask that question of ourselves at one point or another. Am I enough? And it’s such a breath of fresh air to hear someone who has accomplished as much as Michelle Obama and still sometimes struggle with self-doubt, even after graduating Princeton, and Harvard Law school, and becoming an attorney and then the First Lady of the United States! After all that. It makes the rest of us feel that it’s normal to have those moments when you just stop and ask that question. I also think her life mantra of, “when they go low, we go high”, is a great way to sum up how I’ve tried to behave my entire career, and that’s not easy in the world of politics or in business. But I say to myself if she can do it then so can I. So, to meet her in person and have the opportunity to talk to her about how she’s navigated life’s challenges in business, as a mother, as a wife, that would be just fantastic.

