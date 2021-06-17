Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thursday’s Love Blues: Freddy King #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Being In Love, Alone, and the Agony Of It All! Highlighting FREDDIE KING and The Song, "I Wonder Why!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Love is complicated! Well, that’s only if you are with someone, who doesn’t understand the very meaning of true love! Some people end up with partners, who simply don’t understand, or fully appreciate the very meaning of a good man, or woman. Mistreatment, deception, and exploitation all exist when people are in an imbalanced relationship. What it does it lead to one of the parties feeling unfulfilled within the relationship. If one person is giving love abundantly, while the other is simply receiving, than an imbalance has taken place. The one, who has given the most, is left with one question. Why?

Moving back and forth the playbook of wonder doesn’t end there. Soon, the recivet becomes restless. Things are not adding up. Finally, and finally, one can’t help, bit wonder if the relationship, is even worth it. Love can be devastating, when it is not reciprocated. Being in love, alone can be excruciating painful. Why doesn’t she/love me? Well, why does one stay in love, alone?

“I wonder why, why my Baby won’t treat me right.” Perhaps, it’s time to stop wondering, and leave. Perhaps, just perhaps, she may be secretly giving her love to someone else. It’s just a thought! A hint, maybe?

The problem of staying in a relationship, where you are not being treated right (or for other reasons outside of love) is that you stay, wondering. What sense does it make in being part of a coupledom, where mistreatment, reigns? No judgements. It’s just a question. Peeling back the layers, and answering it sufficiently, permits us to explore those deeper reasons for why we stay. When digging deeper into what we see, do we like the image? Do we like this imagery of love’s painting? If not, perhaps, it’s high time we re-paint it. Doing a whole new look, and make-over, which makes love look that more pleasing.

When “love” gets ugly, question if its real love. Question if it’s intertwined with the virtues of honesty, dedication, commitment, compassion, and sharing. Examine if such virtues are ptesent. Finally, when you have come to your answer, make sure it’s riddled with the perfect solution. Need help? Leave a one-love relationship, alone!

Freddy King

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/553098397989293585/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LW-k7HWF6co
https://open.spotify.com/track/7I42e7EdxDUBqQaFZ1kMmv

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

