Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thursday Water Lessons: Karen Alexander

Lessons On Women, Love, and Intractions With Men! Seeing The Dances Of Fish, In Water, For The Riches Of Our Energy and Nutrition! Highlighting KAREN ALEXANDER and Her Song, "Fish In The Sea!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For so long, and so very often, men have been equated to fish and seas! Fish and bicycles. Fish and seas. Such a fascinating metaphor, when it comes to connecting men to the paradise of water. And intriguing take, indeed. A woman has been told not to waste her tears on one man, as there are “plenty of fish, in the sea!” A woman has her selection, of course. Nevertheless, why have men been connected to the very metaphor of fish? What is it about fish, their abundance, and the sea, which makes romantic love equated, in such a way? Perhaps, it’s the very rhythm of water, and how it represents this ongoing cycle, for love’s fruition. Like the fish in seas, love has a way of swimming in different directions, in order to locate the right area. The presence of fish and water is a way of assessing balance, within a particular area. It is a form of seeing if an area, or location, within a body of water, is suitable for habitation. Traveling, and moving through their particular school, they have a way of teaching humanity, so many lessons on life and love.

Talking about those finite details on water, fish, and love, we come to maneuver (and navigate) through a unique pleasure, for the telling of fish stories. Since there are “plenty of fish in the sea,” how are women provided a plethora of knowledge, as it relates to what men are to teach us about love? Should we only correlate such a meaning to the notion of men being “disposable?” Or, can we highlight this on a larger platform, when viewing how the plethora of available “fish,” are opportunities for our own sense of value, worth, and growth? When one relationship, courtship, or manner of intimacy doesn’t work out, it’s a learning lesson; no matter how painful the lesson, may have been. Yes, it will hurt, but such serves as an opportunity in working through the hurt!

Previously, it had been mentioned about the role of fish in teaching humanity about particular areas and bodies of water. Of course, we can take this further; all the while applying it to the rules and laws of women, and romantic courtship. When a fish is not directed to a particular area (in this case, a woman), it says a few things about both parties. For example, it should say that a the woman may be lacking in her feminine nourishment, or that the man may be lacking in his appreciation for the treasures of feminine nourishment; operating from a low energy value. It could also be stating that the energies of two people are not complements of each other. And, of course, there are also the cultural differences, as well. People’s romantic reactions to us are telling assessments about them, and ourselves. It works both ways, Therefore, we should never throw away such experiences as “disposable.” On the contrary, such is an assessment on our personal connections to where we are on our energy levels and frequency. It’s always significant to take such into consideration.

A watery song about fish in the sea, and women’s connection to love has a way to touch one’s Spiritual reality, should it be performed right. When all is said and done, the artist has the potential and power to soothe the listener into the secrets and mysteries of water! Remember, it’s the timber of their voice and the soothing nature of their delicacy, which brings peace and calm to any listener. And then, there is also the use of violins and stringed instruments. They have a way of bringing out the tranquil nature, in a way that other instruments are unable to do so. That’s real! They display that grace and softness of the water’s testament and beauty. Such a treasure is Heavenly and euphoric. Pleasing and illuminating water’s artistry in the Heavens! Strings provide an intimate whisper to fish, and how they are to swim through the sea, as if they are gliding through, music! When the rhythm is slow, we have ample opportunity to observe the rhythm of their movements, a little more. One such song is “Fish In The Sea,” as performed by. . .

Karen Alexander

https://www.discogs.com/artist/698481-Karen-Alexander
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j_fnB5XxQ6U&t=23s

https://open.spotify.com/user/123737521

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Enjoy Your Travels If You Are Afraid Of Water!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    iMarzi/ Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    What We Can Learn About Good Health From the Sicilian Diet

    by Giovanni Campanile and Sandra Cammarata
    Community//

    “Why the smartest thing you can do is hire the right people; I can’t stress this enough” With Candice Georgiadis & Kate Manolis

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.