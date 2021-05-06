Thursday Water Lessons: Karen Alexander

For so long, and so very often, men have been equated to fish and seas! Fish and bicycles. Fish and seas. Such a fascinating metaphor, when it comes to connecting men to the paradise of water. And intriguing take, indeed. A woman has been told not to waste her tears on one man, as there are “plenty of fish, in the sea!” A woman has her selection, of course. Nevertheless, why have men been connected to the very metaphor of fish? What is it about fish, their abundance, and the sea, which makes romantic love equated, in such a way? Perhaps, it’s the very rhythm of water, and how it represents this ongoing cycle, for love’s fruition. Like the fish in seas, love has a way of swimming in different directions, in order to locate the right area. The presence of fish and water is a way of assessing balance, within a particular area. It is a form of seeing if an area, or location, within a body of water, is suitable for habitation. Traveling, and moving through their particular school, they have a way of teaching humanity, so many lessons on life and love.

Talking about those finite details on water, fish, and love, we come to maneuver (and navigate) through a unique pleasure, for the telling of fish stories. Since there are “plenty of fish in the sea,” how are women provided a plethora of knowledge, as it relates to what men are to teach us about love? Should we only correlate such a meaning to the notion of men being “disposable?” Or, can we highlight this on a larger platform, when viewing how the plethora of available “fish,” are opportunities for our own sense of value, worth, and growth? When one relationship, courtship, or manner of intimacy doesn’t work out, it’s a learning lesson; no matter how painful the lesson, may have been. Yes, it will hurt, but such serves as an opportunity in working through the hurt!

Previously, it had been mentioned about the role of fish in teaching humanity about particular areas and bodies of water. Of course, we can take this further; all the while applying it to the rules and laws of women, and romantic courtship. When a fish is not directed to a particular area (in this case, a woman), it says a few things about both parties. For example, it should say that a the woman may be lacking in her feminine nourishment, or that the man may be lacking in his appreciation for the treasures of feminine nourishment; operating from a low energy value. It could also be stating that the energies of two people are not complements of each other. And, of course, there are also the cultural differences, as well. People’s romantic reactions to us are telling assessments about them, and ourselves. It works both ways, Therefore, we should never throw away such experiences as “disposable.” On the contrary, such is an assessment on our personal connections to where we are on our energy levels and frequency. It’s always significant to take such into consideration.

A watery song about fish in the sea, and women’s connection to love has a way to touch one’s Spiritual reality, should it be performed right. When all is said and done, the artist has the potential and power to soothe the listener into the secrets and mysteries of water! Remember, it’s the timber of their voice and the soothing nature of their delicacy, which brings peace and calm to any listener. And then, there is also the use of violins and stringed instruments. They have a way of bringing out the tranquil nature, in a way that other instruments are unable to do so. That’s real! They display that grace and softness of the water’s testament and beauty. Such a treasure is Heavenly and euphoric. Pleasing and illuminating water’s artistry in the Heavens! Strings provide an intimate whisper to fish, and how they are to swim through the sea, as if they are gliding through, music! When the rhythm is slow, we have ample opportunity to observe the rhythm of their movements, a little more. One such song is “Fish In The Sea,” as performed by. . .

