Thursday Spiritual Wellness: Dr. Latoya Earl #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #Gospel

People will disappoint you. Yet, the Most High will never fail you. When times get hard, when you have nowhere to run to, you can always run to that place of sanctuary. To the altar where one may run to. It’s always to the, altar!

Here, in this space, we may lay our burdens down. Life’s heavy load gives us so much to carry. So heavy that the weight drags way too many down into a deep despair. In the world, and among people, hopeless is prevalent. Yet, inside of the Church-specifically, at the altar-there is hope. There is seurity. Most importantly, there is love and grace.

Going back to the Gospel music world-a perfume of Black American gardens-one will hear the songs about sanctuary. Finding sanctuary because protection was not given to the foremothers and forefathers of Black American people. There were times in our her/history, within these United States of America, where all we could do is pray. All we could do was come to the altar, where we could lay our burdens down. That’s all we could do was surrender; “lift up our hands to the hill.” These tell of the experience, concerning how the Creator forces us to move ever closer. Should we boast in arrogance. Life has a way of humbling our experiences. Once we are humbled, we have no other choice, but to return.

What is spiritually beautiful in returning to the altar, is that we are welcomed with arms wide open! We are welcomed in such a way, where the Most High enters into our hearts; refreshing and restoring any pieces, which have been shattered. They are glued back together; made whole and, anew!

Listening to the song, “I Run To The Altar,” I am enamored by the Earthly, angelic grace, within this singer’s voice. She was an angelic, who departed from the people of Dallas, Texas way earlier than what they had hoped for. Nevertheless, we never know when our time will called. We never know. Therefore, we must be ready. Always staying ready for our time to check out!

The video for this particular song is a holy presentation for coming to the altar. It is holy because it highlights the audacity of surrender. What is even more pleasing is the different imagery, within the digital presentation. There are families coming together in prayer. Childen are lifting their hands, as a form of high praise. Elders give thanks. Furthermore, there are people of different colors; coming together, in order to meet the Creator, at the altar. It’s one of the epitome’s of High Praise! Halleluyah! Halleluyah!

Sometimes, for certain angels, we wish they had more time on this Earth. We wish they could stay to serenade us, a little longer. Yet, the Most High had other plans. They are greater plans than we could evendors possibly imagine! They are still working, just through the Heavenly realm. The work is just as important, as if they were still on Earth. As their Gospel work continues to touch the lives of so many others, who yearn, to come to the altar.

So, run to the altar. For it is too urgent to delay. Run as fast as your feet make carry you. For when that time comes of having been found, you will come to see, how the altar kept one, around!

Dr. Latoya Earl