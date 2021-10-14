Thursday Reflections: Mei Lanfang 🇨🇳

They say that it’s during a state of drunkenness, when the telling of truth is most revealed. For, during this time all emotional barriers are released. A person could care less about who is around. Everything comes out in this state, and a person truly demonstrates, who they are.

Quite fascinating how music gets this. Moving it into the world 🌎 of the Chinese opera, a drunken beauty would seem less beautiful in out eyes. However, time has a way of making it abundantly clear, that in one’s state of drunkenness, there can be beauty, at hand. Nuf’ said. Time has a way.

There are limits. Being sloppy drunk is not attractive. For those, treating wine or drink, as an art, there is that feeling of light-headedness or being “tipsy,” as what is said in Black American cultural linguistics. Those, who move with humanity, even in their drunken state, reveal the blessings of truth. It cannot be contained; nor is it pushed away. You want to know the true character of a person, watch them in this state of, truth!