Thursday Reflections: Mei Lanfang 🇨🇳

They say that it’s during a state of drunkenness, when the telling of truth is most revealed. For, during this time all emotional barriers are released. A person could care less about who is around. Everything comes out in this state, and a person truly demonstrates, who they are.

Quite fascinating how music gets this. Moving it into the world 🌎 of the Chinese opera, a drunken beauty would seem less beautiful in out eyes. However, time has a way of making it abundantly clear, that in one’s state of drunkenness, there can be beauty, at hand. Nuf’ said. Time has a way.

There are limits. Being sloppy drunk is not attractive. For those, treating wine or drink, as an art, there is that feeling of light-headedness or being β€œtipsy,” as what is said in Black American cultural linguistics. Those, who move with humanity, even in their drunken state, reveal the blessings of truth. It cannot be contained; nor is it pushed away. You want to know the true character of a person, watch them in this state of, truth!