Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Thursday Reflections: Mei Lanfang 🇨🇳

Drunkenness and Truth's Telling! Illuminating The Late MEI LANFANG and His 1930 Performance Of, "The Drunken Beauty!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

They say that it’s during a state of drunkenness, when the telling of truth is most revealed. For, during this time all emotional barriers are released. A person could care less about who is around. Everything comes out in this state, and a person truly demonstrates, who they are.

Quite fascinating how music gets this. Moving it into the world 🌎 of the Chinese opera, a drunken beauty would seem less beautiful in out eyes. However, time has a way of making it abundantly clear, that in one’s state of drunkenness, there can be beauty, at hand. Nuf’ said. Time has a way.

There are limits. Being sloppy drunk is not attractive. For those, treating wine or drink, as an art, there is that feeling of light-headedness or being “tipsy,” as what is said in Black American cultural linguistics. Those, who move with humanity, even in their drunken state, reveal the blessings of truth. It cannot be contained; nor is it pushed away. You want to know the true character of a person, watch them in this state of, truth!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mei_Lanfang
https://youtu.be/tQWsDeOB23Q
https://open.spotify.com/album/72rP31UCeoI82h8TVa5BL1q

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fishing Tales Of Painted Waters: Mei Lanfang #China 🇨🇳

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Miyoshi Umeki: Monday Meditation With, The Stars!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    How to prevent alcohol consumption in children

    by James Vince
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.