Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Thursday Reflections: Mei Lanfang 🇨🇳

Interior Vibes Of Holistic Wellness, Through MEI LANFANG'S Performance Of A Traditional Performance! 🇨🇳

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When you go inside of the interior of a home, it’s the pleasantries of it all, which speaks wonders about a person’s balance with space. There is life and re-generation, when a home is in balance. Structure, positioning of one’s interior decor, and the scents (and vibes) moves one into a higher ascension. You don’t simply walk through the Earthly atmosphere, through an ordinary way. On the contrary, you begin to move through the Universal way.

Entering into a Chinese domain, there is an intrinsic vibe, which is like a perfume. The aromas spray, throughout the atmosphere. So, here we are; back into the world of the Peking Opera scene. A legend sings on. Inside of such a world, he moves through the home; highlighting its intricacies and tales. Incense is sprayed throughout the space. The vibe is calm and centering for a perfect reflection. Love moves throughout the interior. The lead character within the film is comforted. There are lots of things to learn. There is a great emphasis on learning the meanings of sensitivity, when it comes to space. Grappling on. Moving on. Gliding on the floor, with the gentle nectar of the carpentry and space.

The song sings of an eloquent taste. The high pitch is mesmerizing. What may be considered a high shriek is also part of the loving concept for removing toxicity from the atmosphere. Let’s ponder on interior cleansing, for just one moment in this time.

Mei Lanfang

https://alchetron.com/Mei-Lanfang
https://youtu.be/BVm0tOzMQts
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3QYO31vJqKSiXzkd2gtQj2

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Portuguese Homes and the Spirits, Fulfilled! Amalia Rodrigues 🇵🇹

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    A Golden Healing For A Nightclub’s Delight! GOLDIE HARVEY #WomensHistoryMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Esther Phillips’ Song On Home, and Heart’s Broken Mirror! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.