Thursday Poetic Wellness: Martha Lipton 🍎

Poetic Reflections Of MARTHA LIPTON In Her Recording Of, "Solo un pianto con te versare!"

Sorrows, unborn for the treasures, unborn; awaken my love, that my tears may mix with your own

Awaken, that the memories of sorrow may lay awakened to our very own

This time, sorrow has a love and it is our very, own; laying tenderly into gentility’s timing

My tears water your heart; growing your emotions like blossoming 🌸 sonnets of a new garden, a new love of a wonderful hue

Stay gentle my love, move towards flight; move into the release of tears and their flow of wonder

Laying next to you, watered in temples above; the chariot awaits with fountains from a gentle touch

Flow crafting, give gracefully, love abundantly in your hue; just flow with loving waters, for I dream of being next to you

Martha Lipton

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/591097519828325208/
https://youtu.be/uycoIHYFNcI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5vGvSJZVr4Ll4BZB0YgG3c

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

