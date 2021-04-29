Thursday Musical Spotlight: DeWayne Julius Rogers #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Life is precious. It’s why we must cherish every single day. Every moment, point in time, and spacing is precious, indeed. Delving into a deeper end and tracing, not every particle of the days and times are the same. Each day and moment through every hour provides us with the opportunity to do something that we have never done before. It provides us that manner of artistry for moving into the creative tools, that we seek. What does that mean, exactly? It means this. Every second, minute, hour-within the different days-creates an opportunity to paint a different coloring, in life’s trajectory. It’s a moment to explore something innovative about yourself for that particular point, in time. Furthermore, new ideas are crafted and created in different timings. That’s why it’s so important to appreciate the tiniest moments in time.

One of the phenomenons of music, and other layers of artistry, is that it highlights the different stories throughout time. Today. Tomorrow. And, yesterday! That’s what makes the crafting of time, through music, an exciting adventure into the different layers of timing. Humanity, and the methodology for recording, has created an authentic manner for entrapping the very measure of performance, for how people experience the every day awakening of existing for 7 days of the week.

Now, let’s examine, yesterday! Once a day goes passed us, we can never retrieve it back. We have heard that before. Time is an element in which you cannot get back. Love. Live. Learn in the moment. That’s how I see it. What seems to be such a pleasurable decor is how we can celebrate the importance of time, in how we value our life, here on Earth. Being productive with time, demonstrates how you view your presence on this Earth. It articulates how you treasure the gifts and talents, in which the Creator has blessed you with. Holistic creativity is a form of praise. Furthermore, it illuminates the power of returning energy back to Heaven’s gates. Every time you craft, and create something, you are providing yourself with the opportunity to bring, and share, healing into this world. Yes, my Dears. Healing is also a form of celebration to the Creator.

One of the problems of time, comes from people. Individuals often think, they will be consistently given countless chances to get their lives in order. Many of us often put off decisions in order to allow the days to slip away. “We’ll do it tomorrow. I’ll do it tomorrow.” That’s what we often say. However, we never know if we will get a, a tomorrow. Tomorrow is never truly promised. What we have right now in the current moment, is the readiness of, today! That’s what we have. Therefore, we can only hope for, today! That’s it! It’s important for us to understand that. Beginning to implement the decisions and strategies in ensuring that we make the most out of each day. How important, and imperative, that Divinely is!

Moving into the Gospel world, and its connections with the Black American Church (which is the foundation for Black America’s authentic culture), there are hyms and tunes, addressing the power of doing things on the present day. Tomorrow is not promised. And soon, today, will become a past time. That’s a reality. And, sometime or later, we will have to come back down to reality. Getting ourselves right with our Divine, while making sure we are using each day to live right, on Earth-through this exact moment! Of course, Gospel music has a way of blessing us, with such pleasurable tunes! They soothe us. They heal us. Furthermore, they bring us, oh so close, to Heaven’s wonder! For one talent, he performed R&B. Nevertheless, he did not hesitate to speak of honoring the now, in the Creator’s sound!

DeWayne Julius Rogers