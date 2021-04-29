Thursday Musical Spotlight: Bruce Williamson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

We have been presented with the understanding that love is, eternal! So, let’s go even deeper. Once a particular love-a specific love-by a certain person has manifested herself/himself, in our lives, continuously, what does that mean about such a connection. Of course, you have to be careful, because you do have those individuals who pose as the complement of your past connection, but are really not. They pretend to be your Twin Flame, as they say. Nevertheless, their Spirit and energies pose a different painting (and comparison) to the true love, of your life. When you have found, the One, who was meant for you, what do you do with such an overwhelming wave of, LOVE?

Well, that question is very simple. You water it, so that it will grow. Love is like a flower. You need sunshine, rain, and plant food in order to keep it, in bloom. That’s for sure. It requires tedious work. When such work is orchestrated, and put in its proper plan, one will effectively see it come into full bloom. Nature ordain it as so!

Not only is love abundant, but it is eternal! On one note, love moves us to spread its wonder, throughout the course of humanity. Love requires, and mandates, that we do so, in order to fulfill its mission and purpose, throughout our lives and the lives of others. Even when it comes to romantic coupledom, love is meant to inspire beauty in others; that they may know, they too, are deserving of love. Romantic love is not meant to be used to prompt envy, or to taunt others in supposedly having acquired it. Not at all. In fact, its entire platform is meant to inspire; all the while reminding others, that they too, are deserving of the same thing; especially, those individuals, who have been neglected in love’s absence.

When a love is “endless,” it means it will continue to navigate the emotional and spiritual realms, all over again. Even when one half of that love has made their transition into the spiritual world. That love will continue to bloom. Furthermore, one will also understand what it means to move through love, when a sacred marriage between Heaven and Earth, arises. That can arise when half of love has moved on. If only people understood how love continues to move from this point of view, the period of mourning would have a different understanding and interpretation.

Coming around to one R&B legend, and former lead singer of The Temptations, we move to understand one rendition of a love, which was never ending. It’s a classical song for one genre in love’s modern timing. Furthermore, it moves to understand that slow, unfolding, and unwrapping vibe of love’s evergrowing arena and grace. In his duet with a woman from his culture-SERENA HENRY-he performed a timeless classic, on the reality of love always being, in motion! He is none other than. . .

Bruce Williamson