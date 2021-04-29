Thursday Musical Magic: Willie McKinley Hutchinson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Love is magical. No doubt. And, just what makes it magical? Is it the hidden energies underneath the initial attraction? Is it because when two Beings come together, there are measures of creativity? Of course, there is also the mystery, correlating to how two Souls happen to arrive at one point in time. Guided by fate, invisible movements propel them together in order to explore each others presence, in the here and now. Never forget that there is a message of prior knowledge when it comes to these hidden forces, in love’s manifestation. For starters, there is also the task of having to understand with each other your own past journeys. Were there assignments to be completed? Are there past pains needing to be healed, before better days are ahead? How does love display that certain level of magic, when it comes to two people who have truly fallen, in love?

It’s a beautiful reality, nevertheless. Truth to told, we have to assess the different paintings, which are crafted, when two people reach their treasures of love. There are greater factors at hand, concerning how two people use their particular identitis to paint their unique manifestations of love. There are different levels and spaces, where a couple can demonstrate love’s own artistry. Of course, this also requires a certain level of spiritual work, as well. An interesting fascination! What are the colors of our Spirits? What are their designs, patterns, shapes, and colors? When two people are directed together, through love, how does their spiritual artistry come together to create new designs, patterns, shapes, and colors? Furthermore, with these new creations of visual artistry, what new energies are propelled into the atmosphere to establish balance and beauty, in wherever spacing they may be? Ok! Now, we are getting, somewhere!

Songs speak about love. It is found in every nation, culture, and point on this Earth’s spacing. Nevertheless, how often do they truly dig right into the magic of love? Fascinating, isn’t it?

Love is a magical potion. Too often when people think about magic, they think of supernatural realms, which about are separated from the reality of human nature. However, the truth of it all, is that magic is a simple chemistry. It is all about energies, elements, proportions, and timing. That’s what the very subject of chemistry is about. With the right dosage, you are able to manifests something new. That’s the nature of love. That’s how love gains its creative edge!

Songs, which speak about love, and its blessing to create something new are in tuned with the structures of chemistry. The only difference is how they present it for layman’s terms. These songs make it relatable to people, in their every day movement (and travels) with the real world. These are the songs, which speak about love being found in public spaces. That could pertain to the urban sectors of New York City, or the rural plains of Nebraska. Wherever there is life, there is love. That’s something worth celebrating and, living for!

Back to the Old Skool vibes of R&B! Not only does it take a certain song, but it also takes the right singer for the tune! Many people may have never heard their name. However, there is an awakening in your Spirit, when you have heard the song for their performance. You hear the tiny sparkles in their timber. They are the ones, which have that certain eloquence, that makes the hairs on your skin, stand up. Your heart pumps just a little harder. Furthermore, you become excited! That’s the power of magic. It has a more humane touch, than what many people may actually realize. Magic requires a greater awakening into our humanity, and how we use it to nourish the power of others.

Magic is also a poetic artistry! It’s the use of words in order to bring a balanced healing. Remember, magic is about balance! How it is dispersed decides the ranking of healing. So, is the very nature, of love! Love is magic. It will always be so! Moving further into one voicing of, magical love!

Willie McKinley