Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thursday Musical Magic: Willie McKinley Hutchinson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Moving Into Love's Magical Treasure, Through The Voice Of WILLIE McKinley and His 1970 Song, "The Magic Of Love!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Love is magical. No doubt. And, just what makes it magical? Is it the hidden energies underneath the initial attraction? Is it because when two Beings come together, there are measures of creativity? Of course, there is also the mystery, correlating to how two Souls happen to arrive at one point in time. Guided by fate, invisible movements propel them together in order to explore each others presence, in the here and now. Never forget that there is a message of prior knowledge when it comes to these hidden forces, in love’s manifestation. For starters, there is also the task of having to understand with each other your own past journeys. Were there assignments to be completed? Are there past pains needing to be healed, before better days are ahead? How does love display that certain level of magic, when it comes to two people who have truly fallen, in love?

It’s a beautiful reality, nevertheless. Truth to told, we have to assess the different paintings, which are crafted, when two people reach their treasures of love. There are greater factors at hand, concerning how two people use their particular identitis to paint their unique manifestations of love. There are different levels and spaces, where a couple can demonstrate love’s own artistry. Of course, this also requires a certain level of spiritual work, as well. An interesting fascination! What are the colors of our Spirits? What are their designs, patterns, shapes, and colors? When two people are directed together, through love, how does their spiritual artistry come together to create new designs, patterns, shapes, and colors? Furthermore, with these new creations of visual artistry, what new energies are propelled into the atmosphere to establish balance and beauty, in wherever spacing they may be? Ok! Now, we are getting, somewhere!

Songs speak about love. It is found in every nation, culture, and point on this Earth’s spacing. Nevertheless, how often do they truly dig right into the magic of love? Fascinating, isn’t it?

Love is a magical potion. Too often when people think about magic, they think of supernatural realms, which about are separated from the reality of human nature. However, the truth of it all, is that magic is a simple chemistry. It is all about energies, elements, proportions, and timing. That’s what the very subject of chemistry is about. With the right dosage, you are able to manifests something new. That’s the nature of love. That’s how love gains its creative edge!

Songs, which speak about love, and its blessing to create something new are in tuned with the structures of chemistry. The only difference is how they present it for layman’s terms. These songs make it relatable to people, in their every day movement (and travels) with the real world. These are the songs, which speak about love being found in public spaces. That could pertain to the urban sectors of New York City, or the rural plains of Nebraska. Wherever there is life, there is love. That’s something worth celebrating and, living for!

Back to the Old Skool vibes of R&B! Not only does it take a certain song, but it also takes the right singer for the tune! Many people may have never heard their name. However, there is an awakening in your Spirit, when you have heard the song for their performance. You hear the tiny sparkles in their timber. They are the ones, which have that certain eloquence, that makes the hairs on your skin, stand up. Your heart pumps just a little harder. Furthermore, you become excited! That’s the power of magic. It has a more humane touch, than what many people may actually realize. Magic requires a greater awakening into our humanity, and how we use it to nourish the power of others.

Magic is also a poetic artistry! It’s the use of words in order to bring a balanced healing. Remember, magic is about balance! How it is dispersed decides the ranking of healing. So, is the very nature, of love! Love is magic. It will always be so! Moving further into one voicing of, magical love!

Willie McKinley

https://store.tidal.com/artist/34523
https://popdose.com/soul-serenade-willie-hutch-love-power/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pn_h7NHsdFs
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5w834ZosnqiBBV8xXCi3oD

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Phyllis Dillon’s Honey, In Love’s Complication, For A Timing Of the Perfect Meditation!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Yulia Nachalova’s Sparkling Fairy Performance, Of A Short Love, Lived!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick 🎶🎵🎶 Note Diaries! Genevieve Waite #SouthAfrica

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.