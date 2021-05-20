Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thursday Morning Reflections: Kenneth Mars

The Versatility Of KENNETH MARS and His Legacy Of Performing Different Characters!

Acting is an ongoing craft. Each and every character is a challenge. In fact, we are required to establish different energies and efforts, through each performance; every part. The excitement is endless. For we are discovering something new, every time! It’s an inspiring and wondrous blessing! Just imagine the audience. Imagine the healing work when performing different characters; especially, those which are holistic. Precious characters, who come to teach sacred lessons from Heaven’s timing. So much is to be appreciated for special actors, who bring us special lessons. The characters are pure; granting us the ability to assess this pattern, called life! That’s simply what it’s all about.

Not every decade are we granted the holistic wellness, when experiencing such actors and actresses. Therefore, when we are, their work needs to be treasured. There is just so much to be respected, learned, and re-taught, continuously. Such characters are able to do it all! Animation. Fiction. Adventure. Comedy. Biographies. Cartoons. Everything. When it is masked with Heaven’s purpose and calling, so many people find restoration and healing, through so many levels. Through this wonder, people begin the healing work. Healing childhood traumas, pains, and brokenness of past years. People find the answers in spreading love, joy, and well-being. Addictions are broken. Families are restored. Friendships are repaired. Illness is erased. Furthermore, goodness prevails. Humanity gets on the path of Heavenly bliss; Heaven’s ordain in for our lives!

Acting is more than entertainment. Quite honestly, it’s more than what we could ever comprehend. It’s treasures have been exploited. Nevertheless, when the right talents are brought to us, a clean sweeping of its existence takes place. It’s glory is restored to the wills and yearnings of the Creator. Whether the characters teach us painful lessons, or not, it’s a lesson to Creation. The lesson forces change, subconsciously. Furthermore, they come through different characters. There have been a number of actors and actresses blessing us with such a gift. One of them is none other than. . .

Kenneth Mars

