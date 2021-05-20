Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thursday Morning Reflection: Dorothy Vernon

The Healing Nectar Of Silent Films and The Artistry Of DOROTHY VERNON!

In the world of film, there are times to be boisterous, and there are times to be, silent. Which ever course one chooses, just know that the art will follow. Too often the genius of silent films has been ignored. Nevertheless, that doesn’t take away from its very fountain of artistry. The texture, and measure of cinematography, is a beauty, in its own right! There are things about the nature and talent of the production, which makes everything so very right. In a terse amount of words, silence permits the artistry to, awaken!

Silent films are aesthetically pleasing, in how they are permitted to carry a storyline. For starters, it just feels good when navigating through that world. When it comes to the sensory, the audience is presented with ample opportunity to imagine what feelings take place. Another time, another way, to immerse in the overall sensory of one’s own existence. Through this regard, audiences are permitted to be shaped, throughout their own healing journey! Their senses are forever heightened. A higher frequency has taken shape!

Certain stars have the power to draw their audience inside. It’s that emotional treasure, which grants one the ability to, go deeper! Yes! Going deeper spiritually, emotionally, and psychologically! Going deep in the manner of one’s possibilities! Nevertheless, we are doing it in the treasures of silence! And there are times when silence IS golden!

For one film star of the silent era, there are beautiful lessons to be learned. Based on how an actress/actor has mastered the craft, the silence takes you to unattainable places, should you have been in the hearing world! It’s intriguing that her father was a lighthouse warden. Presumably, such was the initial flame when partaking her to move into the darkness of silence; a talent, left unperformed by too many. She is none other than. . .

Dorothy Vernon

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

