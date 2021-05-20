Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thursday Morning Meditations: Frank Wilcox

Remembering The Legacy Of FRANK WILCOX, and the Treasure Of Relating To A Character, In The Acting World!

Legends of the film and television world become legends for a reason. Whether it was through the nature of moving through a memorable character, and the path of bringing that aura to life-however it was conducted, it left the character, memorable. No doubt about that! So many things become awakened when it comes to the world of film; especially, should a character have been performed, well.

One of the mesmerizing anecdotes concerning the world of acting is that sometimes our characters can reflect attributes of our own accord. Perhaps, being casted to play certain characters comes through, Universal design. Just what is abou particular roles, which touches the persona of actors and actresses. Giving us specific vibes into whether particular character traits of their existence begin to reflect our own. Maybe that’s why an actor, or actress, simply vibes with a particular character. It’s just natural, through that regard! Furthermore, it’s a time of reflection. What needs to change in one’s personal journey? In having played certain characters, does it mean that hints are revelations of shortcomings, in our own lives. Perhaps, just perhaps, acting is more than art. Perhaps, it’s a healing anecdote; a wake-up call, for the inner workings, within.

Then, there are those characters, which simply expresses (and appeals to) the very nature of our humanity. They are funny, complex, and simply convey everyday problems of living. For one particular actor, his portrayal on The Beverly Hillbillies, as the banker, was another one of those daily humanities. Regular people doing their job in order to make regular people, happy. Then again, when regular people strike gold, they are not so regular, anymore. A memorable character for all to see. He was none other than. . .

Frank Wilcox

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

