Thursday Morning Meditation: Dorothy Vernon

So, we are back to the world of creative silence. Things are moving into a higher and greater level, at hand. What must it feel like when aligning one’s treasure to the precious decor of the Creator’s will and Divination for one’s life. Silence grants us that ability to cleanse our Spirits, minds, and bodies from impurities meaning to bring us harm. That’s the very treasure of silence. Silence quiets the mind, in order that one may receive. Silent firms, when meant for good, provide us with the ability to do so. If you want to truly hear Yahweh, get into silent mode; and permit yourself a special place of solitude.

In the world of silent films, you have also heard those artists, who have been able to show their artistry for speaking. They provide a different texture, regarding the perceived paradox of words and movie titles. For example, we have the film, “Woman Haters.” Isn’t it grand to know that a person can transform out of the very energy of hate, when embraced with love? That, when presented with the right woman, a person is able to value the reason for why the Creator created a woman, to begin with.

A silent woman, performed by a silent film actress, grants a level of generosity, and nourishment, as it correlates to our mastery of bringing Heaven onto Earth. Her mystery is correlated more to righteousness and moving in holistic silence, in contrast to that of deceit. Her femininity is used as a temple, and house, for Divine order. Through her, Heaven’s grace and mercy always prevails. Her performance of a beautiful silence is met with a certain attraction, that money can’t buy. Such beauty is Heaven sent. Furthermore, the silence of her beauty is designed to attract you to her belief, and practice, of the Most High, through every day of her life. There are actresses, who grant us the beauty and ability to do such. Even if such is not the theme of her work, such a purpose lingers through their work, in some way, shape, or form.

Back to the work and dynamic for one particular actress, we become compelled to understanding more on Heaven’s performance, and interpretation, of silence. It is a wonderful and intrinsic treasure. Nevertheless, it is real. Let’s immerse ourselves in certain visuals of silence, in order to reflect upon them, in our alone time, with the Divine!

Dorothy Vernon