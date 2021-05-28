Thursday Morning Awakening: Achieng Abura #Kenya

The power of movement is a vast richness of wellness; so few have comprehended. Nevertheless, it moves us. Like that sacred wind, which navigates across the waters; wherever the water may be. It’s intrinsic, nevertheless. Furthermore, moving through that natural sound grants us the opportunity to hear Earth’s secrets; Earth’s secrets and their coupling with the Most High’s grace. Yes! It feels Divine. You can’t simply ignore it. For even in a whisper, the teachings are so powerful. Truly powerful, indeed! Now, that’s a wonderful tale, indeed. What does it mean to move through such a power?

Sometimes, words cannot expression the magnitude for such a feeling. The words are simply a gift of Heaven’s treasure. Yet, they are best performed through the context of a, song. Yes! That’s it, isn’t? Things are grasped through a particular treasure. It feels good. And oh, how Divine, it feels!

Maneuvering into the boundaries and treasures of Kenya’s domain, there is a particular sound, and song, which highlights the very manner of musically moving through the very concept of the following: Where are you going? Doesn’t that sound delightfully pleasing? What does it feel like to ask someone where they are going? Should they be pleased with the very wellness of such a question, what would the experience be? For now, let’s get our feet wet with a new sound. A sound of questioning, that is unfamiliar to our ears. Nevertheless, it is a chapter. in which we are permitted to highlight a certain awakening. What does that feel like? What does it feel like to move through a simple question? Journeying into an unknown space, in which you are not familiar with. What is that experience like? Udzakwendahi! A basic English translation would state that it means “where are you going?” However, we will delve a little deeper, for another time. We will delve a little further into the very authenticity of its texture and sound.

This is the introduction. So, permit us to listen! Let’s allow the wind to guide us into a certain wind, which graces the water. For in gracing that space, it permits us to comprehend the very allure, for such a linguistic treasure. Blowing into Kenyan winds and waters, let’s listen to one sound of the late. . .

Achieng Abura