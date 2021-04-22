Thursday Memory: Ray Charles #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Ain’t no place like home, Baby! And when home has nurtured every part of your artistry and creative element in the musical word, you can ever forget it. It doesn’t matter where you travel. It doesn’t matter how far you may have been gone, or for how long. Home is going to find a way to bring you back. For a good reason. And, one that requires mourning. How you end up coming back home depends on destiny and fate!

When a song is written about home, you go back into childhood’s domain. For some intriguing reason, you are forced to see what it means to revisit your childhood, all over, again. The precious memories. Those sacred times. It all boils down to the memory of children, coming together to play. That alone is an art form, in its own right. You remember those school days. Family times. Walking through the country side. Meeting up for a game at the local park. Depending on the generation that you grew up with, you may have observed your parents working in the plantation. Then again, you most likely worked there, right with them. Whatever the occasion may have been, you are sure to know that every point for that memory was there with you; as you return back down into memory’s lane.

Coming back home can be traumatic for some. Certain memories one would like to forget. However, the reason is for the return carries with it great rewards. If a past chapter has not been properly closed, one will return to it until those lessons have been learned. Returning back home requires a certain cleansing-a state of renewal is underway. If you were fortunate to have grown up on the bareness of the land, then you were very lucky. For it is land and water, where the foundation of music, begins. The stories. The poetry. Everything takes place there. Furthermore, you even receive the opportunity to find the shaping of our own individuality, right then and there. Our very unique individual awareness permits us that foundation, which is needed for land’s navigation. Once you have the ability to journey through the land, properly, you locate your own beat, rhythm, and tune! If you are a musician, singer, performer, land blesses you with the ability to locate your particular contribution to the very realm of music. That’s just how it is!

Listening to one of the greatest musicians, who ever lived, there is a certain song, which truly caressed his musicianship. It is a song, which not only takes him back, but reveals the painting for the very state of Georgia. Some of it is good. Other part are not so good. Yes! There is that ugly her/historical past. And, then, there are treasures which have moved it into a different entity, all together. What makes this song such a gem is how it crafts the landscapes, the sensory, and those finite details of any land. If you have never been to the state of Georgia, USA, you will desire to journey there, after hearing this song. In his musical travels, home never left him, mentally. No matter how far he may travel-or his ventures abroad-home will always be there. Its sensory will show up in the creativity. It will be depicted in the eloquence of his sound. It will reveal itself in ways, when it is not “on his mind.” Home is just that attached. It’s Earthly, artistic traces will even show up in the music–whether you even intended to think about it.

“Georgia On My Mind.” When you are a native peach, you think about that! Peaches may migrate, but they know where their growth, begins. For one Georgia son, Georgian winds were healing for the mind!

Ray Charles