Thursday Memory: Minnie Riperton #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Life has a way of reminding us of all the ups and downs we have gone through. Space has its own method of triggering certain memories of the past. Just imagine that! Walking onto a certain road, or going to a park. Touching a particular tree, and permitting yourself to be reminded of that certain time and moment in the past. Whether it was meeting the love of your love or riding your first bicycle. Time has a way of blessing us with reaching back to highlight those precious moments. That’s just how it is, and how it will always, be! Time has a way of revealing the different beauties of the past and present timing. Always. Furthermore, there are beautiful, and not so beautiful memories, for our mental caretaking. Nevertheless, they are our memories. However, we choose to preserve them is up to us. However, what we can’t deny is the power of memory. That’s for sure!

When we reflect upon those songs, and their ability to navigate into that distant timing, how do they truly move us? What is it about the lyrics, and how they are performed, which permits one to feel the mood, vibe, and energies of the song? It’s that feel good vibe, which makes the journey of going back into the past to not feel so bad. That’s what it is all about! On a greater note of understanding, one has the power and courage to feel exquisite tapestries of getting the opportunity to experience past energies all over again. Through that mode and medium, a person realizes that the past never really leaves their side. It never really separates from the present. All of that means that we have the opportunity to re-explore things all over, again. This is especially poignant if we have not healed from them. It’s a fabulous opportunity to go back and re-learn (or re-discover) what we did not learn from the initial meeting of its timing!

The very notion of memory is a form of artistry in its own right. There are sacred treasures and pleasures in moving into other spiritual and spatial dimensions. Memory permits us the ability to navigate the idenitty of time. Furthermore, we are granted the power to restore balance on our Earthly journey. Navigating through memory is an art, within its own timing. What makes it so sacred is the knowledge existing in all three phases of time. As a former professor has mentioned to me-the past, present, and future are intertwined among each other. Sometimes different versions of the past show up again, in order to reveal certain gems in the present.

Furthermore, we must always remember the sensory and wellness of touch. Should we dare to venture into spaces and areas, where we had once occupied (or marked our presence in), there appears to be a mental (and physical) shock, as it correlates to the memory’s art. It could be touching a couch, chair, a flower, or what have you. Nevertheless, once you touch (and commune with it), you can’t help, but to experience a rush of memory’s waves coming into your mind. Now, that is simply amazing! Does’nt it feel grand to know that you can always return to memory’s lane?

Coming into the comforting guise of one legendary R&B songstress, we are pressed to hearing one watery painting for memory’s timing. Her voice was as soothing as silken butter. Furthermore, upon hearing her, you could imagine her vocal ability having the agility to bring healing and peace to a wave of oceans. It was not only fruitful, but a paradise of sound. A Heavenly sound, at that! The range of her vocal timber crafted a glittery wonder into the very heights and paintings of memory. You could hear the magical sparkles within her sound, as she performed her vocal repertoire. The glittery vibe was serene and delightful. Furthermore, the texture of her Being took us into greater heights, that we could possibly imagine. You almost feel as if you are being covered with that precious eloquence of glittery, silken notes. The vibrancy of their range is so euphorical, that your mental and emotional Spirit takes a gentle flight. For any artist to do such, there is a reason for why they are so legendary.

As we take a special trip through the pleasures of memory, let us not forget one Black American dame, who did it, and did it so, watery well!

Minnie Ripperton