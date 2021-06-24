Thursday Love: Robert Merrill

Love has a way of arising, in some of it’s most simple gestures, and behaviors. There is the eye contact. There is the warm embrace. Lastly, there is the treasure of a smile. It’s one of the simple gestures, for an initial invitation! An invitation to love, it shall be. A smile awakens the pleasantries of what it means to move forward into one’s energy sector. It creates the ability to awaken any aura. Smiles make it very clear, and known to the world, that a love is near and Dear. Smiles are Heaven’s kiss, to a life’s fulfullment. Of course, you must guard your smiles, truthfully. Not everyone is meant to have access to them. Not every person deserves to receive such blessings from your existence. Smiles can be given to the brokenhearted, when awakening their energies, within. They can be shared and crafted with those, who simply need some support. However, let it be known that love is an art of tact and tenacity. Be careful whom you share your smiles with.

Now, we are back with the artistry of love, and its attraction into our very bloom. Love moves us into ways, we would have never imagined. So now, we have entered into a world, of a man in love. Love is truly an amazing wonder. For some men, it is their smile, which most captures them into a charming light. Love has a way of bringing a certain performance into the atmosphere. For a woman, whose smile is authentic and true is subconsciously guiding a man to the virtues of her heart. Honesty. Trust. Hardworking. Tender. Kind. Loving. Generous. The list goes on. Smiles are more than for seduction and charm. They have a holistic approach to their style. They inform the observer that a person is safe and secure with you. Furthermore, you can feel the realness of a smile. After all, it is a clue, into a person’s overall character. If the smile stems from truth, rest assured that the Spirit will reflect such, too.

In the aria, “Il balen del suo sorriso,” (“The Flashing Of Her Smile“), love begins with a pleasant grimace. Things become evenmore attractive. Shall we say that a smile and eye contact go hand-in-hand? Of course, we can. The song is from the opera, Trovatore, by Giuseppe Verdi. The discussion of this narrative is for another time. For it is deserving of its own verbal presentation and artistry. Through this aria, we have arrived into a certain spacing. The lyrics highlight the glimmer of her smile. Clearly, it illuminates its connection to a Heavenly gaze. The object of a man’s affection is painted as having a beautiful face. There is something Heavenly, surrounding her aura. For she is clearly connected to the blessings of the Most High. In one part of the aria, there is a line stating, “may the light of her gaze chase away the tempest of my heart.” What is it about such a light, which draws a man into a more holistic representation of a woman? Somehow, it appears to drive away those negative features of womanhood, only designed to tempt a man, for personal gain. Something about this woman’s smile, which directs him to the source of her smile. And, it permits him to fall in love with her, through the glitters of Heavenly light.

Robert Merrill

