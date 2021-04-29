Thursday Love: Barry White #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Love is abundant in every shaping and format. It is never dull or boring. Such is mainly do the the reality that it’s such a vast element. Such things are a reflection of just how blessed we are, in being in such a haven. We truly are! Then, of course, there are those precious moments of finally reaching the tapestries of love’s decor. Once you locate it, there is a splendor, within its very domain. It’s fascinating! Furthermore, it goes to show just how blessed the human species is, in having been able to move throughout the blessings and bounties of love. It never runs out. Furthermore, so many of us have yet to discover the full wonders and treasures of it. Now, that’s real. It’s why with each generation, humanity is tasked with the responsibility of revealing these treasures. Those with gifts of the humanities are tasked with using music, poetry, dance, visual artistry, and others to address the healing power of, LOVE!

Here is an intriguing question. Is love ever really too much? Can a person be given “too much” love? OR Does the journey require that we move into a period of ever yearning and tasting the treasures and knowledge of love? Now, that’s something, a mystery, that human capabilities are ever, in search of!

So, now that we have come to find a certain someone, who has made love a ritual and cycle to be treasured, over and over, again, what do we do with it? Is it something in which we are consistently moving through, on, above, under, and around? How does that feel to have met a person, who permits us to go through the cycles of love? Going through the cycles every day, through every hour! It feels surreal, doesn’t it? Exciting. Mesmerizing. Jovial. Adventurous. That’s what it feels like.

For a man to speak about such a cycle to a woman, it means he has found favor in getting in contact with his more sensitive side. Of course, such is referring to those authentic love stories, not ones, that we use (or exploit) for material gains. These are certain tales and legacies for moving through the true wonders and pleasures of love. When a man has truly been immersed in a woman’s love-which is free-there can be no reasons for why such a love is not re-channeled, and re-cycled all over, again.

In this way, love takes on a cyclical effect, in always re-channeling and re-distributing those healing energies, through the proper channels. There is a reason for that. Furthermore, a man is able to experience the release of toxicity from his mind, body, and Spirit. All of which comes to bring a certain extravagance to the wellness of life, and our movements, within it.

When a man states that he can’t get enough of a woman’s love, it means that he is ever searching for the different ways to love and nurture a woman. For in doing so, he not only receives knowledge of in love, but the tenderness of it, within! When love is truly about the ecstasy of healing, you can’t help, but to, re–taste!

Barry White