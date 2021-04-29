Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thursday Love: Barry White #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Recycling Of Love, In Experiencing It, Anew! The Legendary BARRY WHITE, and His Performance Of Love's Restoration In, "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Love is abundant in every shaping and format. It is never dull or boring. Such is mainly do the the reality that it’s such a vast element. Such things are a reflection of just how blessed we are, in being in such a haven. We truly are! Then, of course, there are those precious moments of finally reaching the tapestries of love’s decor. Once you locate it, there is a splendor, within its very domain. It’s fascinating! Furthermore, it goes to show just how blessed the human species is, in having been able to move throughout the blessings and bounties of love. It never runs out. Furthermore, so many of us have yet to discover the full wonders and treasures of it. Now, that’s real. It’s why with each generation, humanity is tasked with the responsibility of revealing these treasures. Those with gifts of the humanities are tasked with using music, poetry, dance, visual artistry, and others to address the healing power of, LOVE!

Here is an intriguing question. Is love ever really too much? Can a person be given “too much” love? OR Does the journey require that we move into a period of ever yearning and tasting the treasures and knowledge of love? Now, that’s something, a mystery, that human capabilities are ever, in search of!

So, now that we have come to find a certain someone, who has made love a ritual and cycle to be treasured, over and over, again, what do we do with it? Is it something in which we are consistently moving through, on, above, under, and around? How does that feel to have met a person, who permits us to go through the cycles of love? Going through the cycles every day, through every hour! It feels surreal, doesn’t it? Exciting. Mesmerizing. Jovial. Adventurous. That’s what it feels like.

For a man to speak about such a cycle to a woman, it means he has found favor in getting in contact with his more sensitive side. Of course, such is referring to those authentic love stories, not ones, that we use (or exploit) for material gains. These are certain tales and legacies for moving through the true wonders and pleasures of love. When a man has truly been immersed in a woman’s love-which is free-there can be no reasons for why such a love is not re-channeled, and re-cycled all over, again.

In this way, love takes on a cyclical effect, in always re-channeling and re-distributing those healing energies, through the proper channels. There is a reason for that. Furthermore, a man is able to experience the release of toxicity from his mind, body, and Spirit. All of which comes to bring a certain extravagance to the wellness of life, and our movements, within it.

When a man states that he can’t get enough of a woman’s love, it means that he is ever searching for the different ways to love and nurture a woman. For in doing so, he not only receives knowledge of in love, but the tenderness of it, within! When love is truly about the ecstasy of healing, you can’t help, but to, retaste!

Barry White

https://www.albumism.com/celebrations/happy-birthday-barry-white

https://www.udiscovermusic.com/quizzes/barry-white-quiz/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw
https://open.spotify.com/track/3ky8x7UQb6XGpD8CC4xAnu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Monday Musical 🎶🎶🎶🎵 Spotlight: Ella Fitzgerald #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Shirley Horn’s Jazzy Vibes For The Realm Of Patient’s Timing! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Wednesday’s Galaxy Wonders: Patrice Holloway #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.