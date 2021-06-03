Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thursday Instrumental: John Frances Oscar Arpin #Canada

The Smoothness Of Raggedy, In JOHNSON ARPIN'S Performance Of "Ragtime Nightingale!"

The music of Ragtime. There is a presence of the unexpected, within it! How Divine! Another Black American art form, with particular strategies, at play, there is a reason for why it is continued unto this very day. Ah, yes! A pleasant reason. For starters, even in its elegant nature, there is a choppiness to its very sound. A person cannot get away from its unstructured tone. That’s just the way it is! Things are made through a whole other level of musical eloquence. Ironically, it’s a metaphor for something greater. The ragged nature can transform into grace.

So, then, we get started in the context of certain titles! The names give away the overall vibe away. It’s tricky and makes sense, simultaneously! That’s just how it is!

What is the irony of a “Ragtime Nightingale?” What is the ragged nature for performing such a tune, in the course of the night? Furthermore, who is the nightingale, which brings it through a certain way? How does she safeguard this ragged texture, through night’s comfort? Hmmm. . .Isn’t that a surprise? The smoothness of night forces us to reassess the very notion, for something to be “raggedy.” Nevertheless, we are shaken up, when receiving a whole other reality, for the smoothness of a ragged tune! Oh! The powers of, the night!

John Frances Oscar Arpin

