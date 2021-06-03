Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thursday Instrumental: Georgie Auld #Canada

The Secrets and Intimacy Of Love, In GEORGIE AULD'S, "Taking A Chance On Love!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The saxophone, and its performance of Jazz music has a way of making us see things, within, that we have never seen, before! It can create a silent mystique, when it slows down its tempo. That’s how mysterious it can truly be. Sometimes, all we need is that one moment of stillness, in order to locate the hidden secrets, for an instrumental song. We gain the opportunity to observe; becoming in tune with, a certain layer of awakening. And through such an awakening, one question is asked! Can we take a chance on love? For now, we are going to adhere to the riches, for such a question. So, the embracing of love requires a deeper introspection! It really does!

“Taking a chance on love.” What a blessing it must truly be! For, love is a gem, and blessing, in its own accord. It is not meant for those, who do not treasure its inherent beauty, and delicate nature! Love is meant to be cherished, and protected, with every fiber (and fragment) of our very lives! You don’t play around with love! The problem is that some people do, and they learn the hard way, what happens, when you do. Maybe, it’s why people are cautious in giving their heart to another. Because the heartbreak of love can be too much to bare!

In this Black American genre, known as Jazz, listeners are put to the test, when it comes to navigating through the question of love. Is love truly worth fighting for? Is it worth seeking? Are the chances in finding love worth every risk to be taken? That’s a rather imperative question. I guess it all depends on the person. Nevertheless, let it be made clear, that true love, is worth, a given chance!

George Auld

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_the_Land_of_Hi-Fi_with_Georgie_Auld_and_His_Orchestra
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Georgie_Auld,_New_York,_N.Y.,_ca._Aug._1947_(William_P._Gottlieb_00361).jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v33FVLqgePo
https://open.spotify.com/track/1PELv9HvFsNRIlegnK3drL

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When Love Is Uncertain, Yet We Love, Anyway! FIORELLA MANNOIA

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Zhou Xuan’s Watering Of Flowers and Human Nature, In Moonlight’s Time!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Fong Fei-Fei: Thursday Meditation and Reflection!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.