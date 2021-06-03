Thursday Instrumental: Georgie Auld #Canada

The saxophone, and its performance of Jazz music has a way of making us see things, within, that we have never seen, before! It can create a silent mystique, when it slows down its tempo. That’s how mysterious it can truly be. Sometimes, all we need is that one moment of stillness, in order to locate the hidden secrets, for an instrumental song. We gain the opportunity to observe; becoming in tune with, a certain layer of awakening. And through such an awakening, one question is asked! Can we take a chance on love? For now, we are going to adhere to the riches, for such a question. So, the embracing of love requires a deeper introspection! It really does!

“Taking a chance on love.” What a blessing it must truly be! For, love is a gem, and blessing, in its own accord. It is not meant for those, who do not treasure its inherent beauty, and delicate nature! Love is meant to be cherished, and protected, with every fiber (and fragment) of our very lives! You don’t play around with love! The problem is that some people do, and they learn the hard way, what happens, when you do. Maybe, it’s why people are cautious in giving their heart to another. Because the heartbreak of love can be too much to bare!

In this Black American genre, known as Jazz, listeners are put to the test, when it comes to navigating through the question of love. Is love truly worth fighting for? Is it worth seeking? Are the chances in finding love worth every risk to be taken? That’s a rather imperative question. I guess it all depends on the person. Nevertheless, let it be made clear, that true love, is worth, a given chance!

George Auld