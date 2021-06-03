Thursday Healing: Jeff Healey #Canada

When envisioning the magic of another person; sometimes their presence can be so Divine! They say say that you can understand (and see ) the Soul of a person, when you look into their eyes. After all, the eyes are a mirror of truth. They are the complex traditions of reckoning and judgement. Such is the blessing of the eyes.

The Blessed nature of, the eyes, is how they convey the story of a person-their journey and healing! Yes! Right there, right then, it’s through, the eyes! So, let’s move to another question? What makes the eyes, so angelic? This is a pertinent question, as it relates to the presence, of woman. After all, it is woman’s tender touch, smile, and caress, which makes everything, alright. Woman has that power. Woman establishes that calming finesse, in the midst of hardship, pain, and atrocity. Man is, after all attracted to those, Angel eyes!

Even when life is pleasant, there is something about any woman, who can bring tenderness to any day. It is especially, when such a tenderness is true! Too many times, the eyes can be deceptive. Nevertheless, the realness of truth comes through the abilit to look inside of a woman’s eyes, and see that her intentions are, pure. That’s when you know you have come across, an angel! An angel, with HEALING EYES! After all, it’s only a matter of time, before Heaven, follows suite!

Jeff Healey