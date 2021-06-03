Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Thursday Healing: Jeff Healey #Canada

The Healing Of Sight, Through Angelic Eyes! A Look At The Late Singer, JEFF HEALEY, and His Song, "Angel Eyes!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When envisioning the magic of another person; sometimes their presence can be so Divine! They say say that you can understand (and see ) the Soul of a person, when you look into their eyes. After all, the eyes are a mirror of truth. They are the complex traditions of reckoning and judgement. Such is the blessing of the eyes.

The Blessed nature of, the eyes, is how they convey the story of a person-their journey and healing! Yes! Right there, right then, it’s through, the eyes! So, let’s move to another question? What makes the eyes, so angelic? This is a pertinent question, as it relates to the presence, of woman. After all, it is woman’s tender touch, smile, and caress, which makes everything, alright. Woman has that power. Woman establishes that calming finesse, in the midst of hardship, pain, and atrocity. Man is, after all attracted to those, Angel eyes!

Even when life is pleasant, there is something about any woman, who can bring tenderness to any day. It is especially, when such a tenderness is true! Too many times, the eyes can be deceptive. Nevertheless, the realness of truth comes through the abilit to look inside of a woman’s eyes, and see that her intentions are, pure. That’s when you know you have come across, an angel! An angel, with HEALING EYES! After all, it’s only a matter of time, before Heaven, follows suite!

Jeff Healey

https://uniqueguitar.blogspot.com/2014/11/jeff-healey-unique-guitar-player.html
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/104427285090215093/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kag0TsZzxpw
https://open.spotify.com/track/5TdObYbAfMpkmlRmd9UsFj

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Charlotte Church’s Performance Of “Ave Maria,” and the Eyes Of A Quiet Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    BENEFITS OF ANGELIC HEALING IN YOUR BUSINESS & LIFE

    by Neelam Rai
    Community//

    Building Your Own Authentic Spiritual Life – Why It Requires Bravery Today

    by Kathy Caprino
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.