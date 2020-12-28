Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Throw off negativity..

Ignore the negativity and keep shinning...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Negativity has the equal power similar to positivity. We have positive vibes when we speak positive words and have positive thoughts. Same result for the negative words and negative thoughts. Some times I have the habit saying I can’t, I won’t, I have no time, I have no money. Just stop saying such negative words my dear friends.

After reading many books, articles, listening to podcast, I develop myself not to use such negative words. Ever have the positive thought everything will be fine, good. I can do it, I will do it. Keep motivating yourself to use positive words, positive thoughts to maintain positive vibes around and never let negativity to enter into your life

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How To Use Positive Affirmations for Health, Fitness, And Happiness.

    by Caroline Jordan
    ARE YOU THE PERSON WHO ALWAYS SPEAKS NEGATIVE
    Community//

    ARE YOU THE PERSON WHO ALWAYS SPEAKS NEGATIVE?

    by Justin Mcintyre
    Community//

    How to Reframe Negative Thoughts

    by Beth Payne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.