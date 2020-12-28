Throw off negativity..

Negativity has the equal power similar to positivity. We have positive vibes when we speak positive words and have positive thoughts. Same result for the negative words and negative thoughts. Some times I have the habit saying I can’t, I won’t, I have no time, I have no money. Just stop saying such negative words my dear friends.

After reading many books, articles, listening to podcast, I develop myself not to use such negative words. Ever have the positive thought everything will be fine, good. I can do it, I will do it. Keep motivating yourself to use positive words, positive thoughts to maintain positive vibes around and never let negativity to enter into your life