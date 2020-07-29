Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THROUGH LIFE’S EPIPHANIC WAKE-UP CALLS

We all carry enormous backpacks full of self-doubt. It’s only when we look back and wake up one day that we suddenly notice the transformation taking part, slowly accumulating into our being.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It’s only when we look back that we take heed of all the alterations that have taken place. What matters most now, might not matter later. Our identities slowly shift and we wake up one day (probably decades later) that we suddenly notice the transformation taking part, slowly accumulating into our being.

UNEARTH YOUR CALLING

Reflect seriously about what you yearn for. The earlier you start meditating about what you want professionally, the more leverage you’ll have as you age, especially career-wise. If you don’t have it all figured out, have your future goals and aspirations in mind even if it might change. Envision your prospects as you revel your life.

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH IS THE ULTIMATE ESSENCE

Don’t think twice before putting empowerment on the back burner. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself credit for the things you do well. Self care is the need to continually replenish oneself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Without it, your relationships with others can suffer tremendously. We are less able to handle stress when we’re already depleted by physical and emotional exhaustion. Having a break once in a while is the epitome of self care. Acknowledging it serves a practical purpose. Invest in yourself. Lifestyle always takes its toll. When you work on your wellness, you will never have an ounce of regret for the rest of your life.

FAILURE IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD

Take the time to grow your assets and desires. Bear in mind that when you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

There is no sense in continuously investing precious energy into malicious emotions and engagements. Amidst all financial instability and cultural turbulence, you need to deal with all the burdensome challenges. One cannot simply run away. In a grand scheme of things, there’s always a small price to pay.

BE VERSATILE TO CHANGE

Expand your scope. It is necessary to perform a habitual overhaul. Taking a consequential risk is daunting but worth it. Human nature requires us to constantly flummox, be open in grasping new things and give up mundane approaches that no longer work. Changes bring forth increasingly better possibilities. Know when to revamp directions and understand when it’s time to take a different route. All you can do is let the rest flow from there, one step at a time.

YOUR HAPPINESS IS YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY

Learn to stretch at your own pace. Focus on yourself and you’ll go by a mile. When you start doing things that will positively benefit you in the long run, you will finally create a life you hold a torch for. Most people are doing the best they can with all that they have. Be grateful.

We all carry enormous backpacks full of self-doubt. The supreme things in life are often the ones that you fear the most. Triumph is not an overnight story. If you want to transform the world, start from yourself.

    Regina Zarah Alviar

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mental Health Champions: “Practice self-love daily” With Cat Raincock

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Well-Being//

    Re-Thinking Personal Transformation

    by Hannilee Fish
    Community//

    Suddenly Depressed? Why Your Depression Seems To Come Out of Nowhere

    by Mitzi Bockmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.