Thriving in Motherhood

When Rebekah Garfunkel gave birth in 2018, she swiftly recognized that each time a baby is born, a mother is born as well. However, in the days and weeks immediately following birth, so much emphasis is put on the baby, and the needs of mothers are often overlooked. Rebekah set out to change that with her brand and e-commerce site, It’s A Mom. Dedicated to looking after and mothers during the postpartum period, It’s A Mom ensures that mothers receive the care they deserve as they enter motherhood.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Rebekah about her experience building her brand and the importance of well-being and self-care for new mothers. Here’s what she had to share with the Thrive Global community.

How did founding your company help you find meaning and purpose in your work?

There are two things I’ve always known about myself. One is that I won’t pursue anything my soul isn’t 100% in to and two, I’ve always had a passion for helping people. I’ve done freelance graphic design, dabbled in fashion, did editing for a few years, and then went on to branding and marketing other companies, but still lacked a true sense of fulfillment. I have always questioned my purpose in this world. Then, I became a mother. Of all the things I have been through in my life, giving birth to my children was by far the most real experience I have ever had. Real as in beautiful, scary, painful, and empowering all at once. I finally realized my purpose. When It’s A Mom was born, I felt this similar need to take care of other mothers around the world. For me, that is the kind of work that I am excited to pull my sleeves up for, dig in, and get to work for. It’s not just about creating a brand but more about making a difference in this world.

How did creating a brand you’re truly passionate affect your overall well-being?

All the research I’ve done for this brand has helped me discover ways to be my happiest, healthiest, and best self. It has taught me that self-care is not selfish, it’s a priority and a necessity. It doesn’t mean “me first”, it means “me too”. All mothers need this extra love and pampering in order to be a version of their best self. I want to bring awareness to mothers that self-care will help her become a greater mother, too Any time I feel overcome with anxiety or feel like I have mommy burnout, I find myself encouraging other mothers, which ends up helping me, too. Building It’s A Mom is a constant education for me in this respect.

What’s the most rewarding aspect of running your brand?

I feel so lucky that we live in a day and age where you can connect directly with other mothers, customers, friends, and fans through social media. Being able to create my brand’s own narrative, share my voice, and create something both beautiful and meaningful has been the most rewarding part so far. To see and hear the direct feedback from other moms on a daily basis is inspirational as well. Whether it be an email/DM about how much they enjoyed the box, or even just a message sharing how much they needed to hear whatever I posted that day, it is all validating and truly fills my heart with joy and fulfillment.

How does It’s A Mom promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being for mothers?

Becoming a mother is a life-changing experience. it isn’t just growing bellies and sleepless nights; I’m talking about that messy feeling of being all over the place because there are a million things to figure with no manual to follow. The realization of her new role and identity as a mother, the weight of the responsibility to raise a human being. Motherhood will change a woman indefinitely. Not just her body but her mind, her heart, her soul, her whole identity. its a whirlwind from the moment you have a baby, as you are constantly ON. It’s A Mom is there to help mothers slow down, take a moment to herself and reflect.

I feel my the creation of my box is a huge step in recognizing that mothers need just as much care as the baby. Our motto is, “When a baby is born, a mother is born.” All of our products can be used regardless of how a mother birthed her baby. Our nipple butter relieves pain from nursing or cracked/dry skin and serves as a lip balm or face serum. Our candles will aid with clearing her head of stress and anxiety as well as boosting memory and immunity. Our stainless steel water bottles help nursing mothers to keep a strong supply as well as keeping hydrated. Every item in our box is has been carefully thought-out and curated with the intention that a mother should take care of herself both physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Why do you think this tri-fold conception of well-being is so important in modern society?

Today, we are in such a fast-paced society where things are going faster than ever- which makes it almost impossible sometimes to breathe and just be in the moment. A mother shouldn’t feel like she is constantly on a hamsters’ wheel. She should be centered, healthy, and happy. For mothers, in particular, well-being is key because a happy mom equals a happy baby- it’s very interconnected. A mother should feel that yes, although it can be stressful at times, it can also be very beautiful, empowering, and especially rewarding.

What self-care tips do you have for new moms?

I would say all the things that a mother used to do for herself that brings her joy are things that she should always continue to do.

Sometimes it’s not about the amount of time spent on self-care but what you choose to do that will make all the difference. For example, taking our rosemary bergamot candle and lighting it while deep breathing and/or listening to a favorite playlist. Taking a bath/foot soak without rose geranium infused soaking bath salts, or taking the time to use our organic nipple balm/lip balm in order to prevent more cracked skin/soreness and pain. Even something as small as savoring bites of our decadent dark chocolate bar with whole roasted almonds and sea salt while zoning out. I want It’s A Mom to remind mothers that self-care is essential for motherhood in order to be the absolute best version of yourself for you and for your family.