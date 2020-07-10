Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Uncategorized//

How To Install The Thrive with ZP App

A Step By Step Guide For Downloading The [Test] App

By

Welcome!

In order to test the beta version of the app, you will need to download the test simulators within the instructions below.

These instructions only apply to the beta test and there will be a publicly released version available through the Apple app store and Google Play Store in September

Your account will be deleted after the beta and you will need to sign up for a new account when the app is publicly released on September 1st, 2020 

For questions contact [email protected]

Share Your Feedback!

After testing the app, share your feedback via this survey or email us at [email protected]

Let’s Get Started!

iOS Mobile Instructions

1. Download testflight from the App Store
2. Sign into Testflight with you Apple ID
3. Scan the QR code with the camera app and click on the link that pops up


4. Tap to accept the invitation
5. Tap to download the “Thrive with ZP” beta app
6. Tap to open the “Thrive with ZP” beta app.

Android Mobile Instructions

1. Open the Camera on your phone and scan the QR Code
2. Sign up Thrive – Beta with your email address
3. Check your email and Accept the invitation by click “Get Setup”
4. Accept the Firebase App Distribution terms by checking the box
5. Now you can simply Tap Download to get the Thrive with ZP app.
6. Tap on Install on the popup to install Firebase App Tester application
7. Now open this app and notice that you have the Thrive with ZP app available in the list

    Thrive with ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Image credit: David Matuzeski
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s James Dodd: “With My Increased Energy, I’m More Productive at Home”

    by James Dodd
    Image credit: David Matuzeski
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Racquelle Robinson: “I Thought to Myself, ‘I Can Do That Too,’ and Decided to Focus On Making Small Changes”

    by Racquelle Robinson
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Maria Groters: “I’m Feeling Better and Now Have More Energy For Time With My Family”

    by Maria Groters

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.