How To Install The Thrive with ZP App

Welcome!

In order to test the beta version of the app, you will need to download the test simulators within the instructions below.

These instructions only apply to the beta test and there will be a publicly released version available through the Apple app store and Google Play Store in September

Your account will be deleted after the beta and you will need to sign up for a new account when the app is publicly released on September 1st, 2020

For questions contact [email protected]

After testing the app, share your feedback via this survey or email us at [email protected]

Let’s Get Started!

1. Download testflight from the App Store

2. Sign into Testflight with you Apple ID

3. Scan the QR code with the camera app and click on the link that pops up



4. Tap to accept the invitation

5. Tap to download the “Thrive with ZP” beta app

6. Tap to open the “Thrive with ZP” beta app.

1. Open the Camera on your phone and scan the QR Code

2. Sign up Thrive – Beta with your email address

3. Check your email and Accept the invitation by click “Get Setup”

4. Accept the Firebase App Distribution terms by checking the box

5. Now you can simply Tap Download to get the Thrive with ZP app.

6. Tap on Install on the popup to install Firebase App Tester application

7. Now open this app and notice that you have the Thrive with ZP app available in the list