When you find a good tool, you use it. That’s what Thrive ZP has been to me — an accountability tool. I had heard about the Thrive ZP Challenge from people at work, and then I read a story about a man who lost a lot of weight. I thought if he can do it, then I can, too! I started including better foods in my diet and eating within a certain window of time each day so my body could properly digest. I’m eating more vegetables and whole grains. At work, I walk fast and push myself. My work is my gym. I also do things around the house and work hard doing them. Instead of riding a lawnmower, I use one that I can push. I’ve been getting out for hikes with my son and my wife. I couldn’t do that before. Your body is like a car — if you don’t take care of it, it’ll break down.

My wife and I are likely saving $2,000 to $3,000 each year by cutting back on fast food.

Since I started making better food choices, I’ve dropped from a size 42 to a 38.

I used to drink at least three sodas a day; now I’m drinking water instead.

The Thrive ZP Challenge has changed my way of thinking. I’ve faced a lot of challenges. I was in an accident in 2010, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury and some problems with my legs, and I had COVID-19 earlier this year. The Challenge has helped me stay on course and continue making progress with my fitness and eating habits. Now, I have a new clarity of mind. I have more self-confidence. I’ve learned that if you’re not doing well mentally, then you can’t do well physically, either. I think positive thoughts instead of negative thoughts and have stopped complaining. I’ve shifted my mindset in my relationships, too. I help my co-workers find solutions instead of problems. If someone needs to talk, I listen and do my best to give good advice. I want to be the best person I can, not only for myself, but for my brothers and sisters at work and my family.

—Wade Denney, Supercenter #2732; Villa Rica, GA

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from Challenge participants, such as Wade Denney, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.