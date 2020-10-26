Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Starlene Martin: “It felt empowering not to depend on credit.”

“Cooking has become a really nice bonding experience for [my son and I.] We’ll talk as he chops and I fry, and then he’ll plate the meal. Now that we’re cooking at home, we’re saving around $200 a month.”

By

I used to have hip pain. I went to the doctor and on top of getting cortisone shots, he gave me some exercise recommendations. Once I started doing those, I felt so much better and more productive. I wasn’t sore anymore. I decided to apply that mindset of improvement to other areas of my life. I had tried the Thrive ZP Challenge toward the end of last year, and decided to finally pick it up again.

“Keeping track of my saving and spending has been a huge help.”

My first focus was money. I’m divorced and wanted to make better use of my and my son’s income. My son is medically disabled, so we live together and support each other. I no longer wanted to impulse buy. I started paying my bills on the first of each month. This gives me a really good idea of how much I have to work with for the rest of the month. I figure out what I need for living expenses and then put the rest in savings. If I ever take money out of my savings, I put the exact amount back into the account on payday. Overall, keeping track of my savings and spending has been a huge help, and I’m working on paying off credit card debt.

“We’re saving around $200 a month.”

I also started eating better. I drink more water and pick up leafy green vegetables, like spinach and broccoli, and cook them in olive oil instead of in bacon fat. I’ve also added more fruits into my and my son’s diet. Cooking has become a really nice bonding experience for us. We’ll talk as he chops and I fry, and then he’ll plate the meal. Now that we’re cooking at home, we’re saving around $200 a month.

“It felt empowering not to depend on credit.”

In addition to eating better, my son and I have set a goal to walk our dog more often. I’m also stretching and doing at-home yoga videos two to three times each week. With that, I have so much more energy. I used to limit the amount of walking I’d do after work; now that I’m stretching regularly, I don’t have to limit myself anymore. I get around all day and evening without a problem. At night, I’m sleeping better, which sets me up for a better workday and gives me more patience.

Finding the self-discipline to get in control of my money was hard. I always paid my bills, but I would always chip away at extra money instead of saving it. Now that I’m more organized, I’m more relaxed and able to enjoy things. I realized my hard work was paying off when I went to the dentist and I was able to pay my copay right then and there. It felt empowering not to depend on credit. Now, I’m feeling more productive. I know I can accomplish things, rather than giving in to any chaos around me.

—Starlene Martin, Supercenter #0826; Farmington, N.M.; $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Starlene Martin, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Even a Money Mindset Coach Needs an Occasional Reminder that There is Always Enough Money

    by Sherry Parks
    Guido Mieth / Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    I Grew up on Welfare, and Now I Have $50,000 Saved at Age 28

    by Jopwell
    Community//

    Infertility and Psychic Binging

    by Monique Denise

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.