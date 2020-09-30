Resilience on every level has never been more important. The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about the way we live and work. The disruptions are going to continue taking a toll on individuals and on companies. But productivity and performance drops are not inevitable. As the Thrive XM Index empirically demonstrates, companies that put employee experience and well-being first can succeed and thrive even in times of crisis and turmoil, like the ones we’re living through now.

But to truly empower companies to succeed in this way, we need to help them understand the upstream factors that determine both employee and organizational well-being, resilience, performance, and productivity. Anticipating challenges, course-correcting, and driving better outcomes for both individuals and organizations means recognizing the importance of the holistic employee experience. It means viewing our people as human beings with needs and motivations that extend beyond the workplace.

Our findings emphasize the importance of prioritizing the employee experience and people’s well-being, especially now, when people need support more than ever. In fact, the results, derived from a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative data set consisting of more than two million distinct data points collected from over 20,000 U.S. employees of 900+ companies across the United States — including 72 of the top Fortune 100 organizations — empirically demonstrate the importance of doing so, not only in terms of employee well-being, but also organizational resilience, productivity, and financial performance across critical business KPIs.

How companies help their people navigate the most important moments and experiences will continue to shape the business landscape for years to come.