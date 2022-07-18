Thrive Stars Calendar of Events

Welcome to the Thrive Star Calendar of Events! Here you can see our schedule of upcoming events and activities and view previous ones you missed. Each of these events is designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools you need to improve your well-being.
Library of Past Events:
- Thrive Star Expert AMA with Author and Ecologist Dr. Joan Maloof
- Nature has an incredible impact on our ability to focus. Watch this AMA to learn more about why spending time in nature and connecting with trees is good for our overall wellbeing. Visit Dr. Maloof’s website oldgrowthforest.net to find a forest near you!
- Thrive Star AMA with Thrive Star Glen Ohlerking
- Join us for this incredible session on how Thrive Star Glen fulfilled his life-long dream of climbing Mt. Everest. While the Thrive Challenge helped jump start his better habits it was his own motivation and discipline that transformed his life. Check out Glen’s story here: https://thriveglobal.com/stories/glen-ohlerking-on-my-birthday-im-going-to-be-at-mount-everest/
- Nutrition AMA with Thrive’s Cognitive Nutrition Director Tess Bredesen
- Spring is a great time to recalibrate our mind and bodies as we prepare for summer. In this informational expert AMA you will hear some of our Thrive Stars most burning questions about nutrition answered by Tess Bredesen. Tess Bredesen is the Cognitive Nutrition Director at Thrive Global, and is a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. Check out some of her articles and recipes here: https://thriveglobal.com/authors/tessbredesen/
- Creative Writing AMA with Thrive’s Senior Writer Elaine Lipworth
- Join us for a creative writing AMA and workshop. In this session get to know one of Thrive’s Senior Writers Elaine Lipworth. Elaine is is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has reported for a variety of BBC shows and other networks. Elaine leads us on a writing journey to unlock our creativity and become a better writer. Check out more from Elaine here: https://thriveglobal.com/authors/elaine-lipworth/
- General Financial Wellbeing AMA
- Money can be a huge source of stress, but with some simple tips and tricks, you can learn how to manage that stress and improve your mental and physical well-being. In this AMA session, you’ll learn smart strategies to help you stay organized, create sustainable spending habits, and save up. Come with any questions you have about saving, spending, and budgeting!
- Move AMA on “How to Set Yourself up for Success in the New Year”
- Join us for a Move AMA with personal trainer Aaron Dixon. He’ll be sharing how you can meet your movement goald and set yourself up for success in the new year! We also discuss the difference between Diet vs Exercise and some tips on how to stay motivated.
- Yoga Session with Laura Haberberger
- Connect with your mind, body, and soul in this 30 minute slow vinyasa flow for all levels with Thrive’s own Laura Haberberger. Laura is a 500 hr Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) living and practicing in Charlotte, NC.
- AMA with Nutrition Scientist Dr. Ludidi on Intermittent Fasting
- Watch our AMA on Intermittent Fasting with Dr. Ludidi. Dr. Ludidi (PhD) is a nutrition scientist and bestselling author of ‘The Dr Ludidi Method of Intermittent Fasting’. He is a top nutritionist, who works with elite athletes, artists, performers and business executives from all over the world. You can read more about Dr. Ludidi here: https://www.drludidi.com/about
- Nutrition AMA with Cognitive Health Nutritionist Tess Bredesen
- Watch our Nutrition AMA with Cognitive Health Nutritionist Director at Thrive Global, Tess Bredesen. She is the founder of Sia Health, a practice which specializes in the implementation of the Bredesen Protocol, the first program proven to prevent and reverse cognitive decline. https://thriveglobal.com/authors/tessbredesen/
- Sicilian Secret Cooking Demo with Dr. Sandra Cammarata
- Watch our cooking demo with Dr. Sandra Cammarata, bestselling author of the Sicilian Secret Diet. This cooking demo features a simple and easy recipe for minestrone soup that you can make at home to nourish your body, mind and soul. You can read more about Dr. Cammarata’s story and book here: https://siciliansecret.com/about-us/
- Thrive Star AMA with Sleep Expert Dr. Winter
- Watch our AMA session with Dr. Christopher Winter, Sleep Specialist/Neurologist & author of The Rested Child and The Sleep Solution. Dr. Winter explains the importance of sleep and shares his favorite tips to help you feel well-rested and energized. You can read more about Dr. Winter here: http://www.cvilleneuroandsleep.com/about-us.html
- AMA with Functional Fitness Trainer Mallory Hewell
- Watch our Ask Me Anything session with functional fitness coach Mallory Hewell. Mallory is the co-owner of Jallory fitness, here she provides tips on how to incorporate fitness into your everyday routine. You can read more about Mallory here: https://www.jalloryfitness.com/about