The Thrive Questionnaire with Make Up Artist Rosamaria Brown

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed?

Stretch.

What gives you energy?

Music.

What’s your secret life hack?

Calendar and to do list.

Name a book that changed your life.

Plant Paradox.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

No.

How do you deal with email?

Check it on the train.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Close my eyes.

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

2 weeks ago.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

Since the summer, not yet overcoming it.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

Live life to the fullest.

How do you prioritize when you have an overwhelming amount to do?

Write it down.

What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

Spend time relaxing and traveling.

Do you have any role models for living a thriving life?

My mom.

What’s your personal warning sign that you’re depleted?

Feel so tired can’t keep my eyes open.

When you notice you’re getting too stressed, what do you do to course correct?

Take a nap.

What’s a surprising way you practice mindfulness?

Yoga.

How do you reframe negative thinking?

Self care.

What brings you optimism?

My son, Nico.

Fill in the blanks: People think I/I’m _______, but really I/I’m ______.

Outgoing and shy.

Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve your sleep.

A nap on Saturday around 2pm.

Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others.

Coffee with a friend.

Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve your focus.

Sit and have a coffee and think about the good in the day.

What was the biggest turning point in your life?

My son being born.

What’s your secret time-saver in the morning?

Washing my hair at night and laying my clothes out.

What’s your evening routine that helps you unwind and go to sleep?

Bath.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.