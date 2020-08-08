Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global’s Own Arianna Huffington To Appear At Resiliency 2020

A Worldwide Live Streaming Event You Don't Want To Miss

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global
Here’s the good news about resilience first. The largest resilience conference on the planet, Resiliency 2020, will take place worldwide on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Over 3,000 viewers from 59 countries, 6 of the 7 continents, and all 50 states have already registered. The second good news: it’s cost-free and open to you. There is no bad news. In fact, the best news of all is that some of the Thrive Global family will appear. Arianna Huffington, CEO and founder of Thrive Global, will speak, and her sister, Agapi Stassinopoulos will conduct a brief meditation. And I will be co-hosting, along with Dr. Joy Miller of Joy Miller and Associates in Peoria, Illinois, and welcoming 27 top celebrities, mental health workers, and consumer advocates in the country.

With four hours of live entertainment from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the lineup covers the waterfront for your enjoyment with singing, meditations, inspirational messages, storytelling, laughing, and much more. All proceeds from donations go to FirstRespondersFirst to fund the mental health needs of front line workers. See how many of the Resiliency 2020 presenters ring a bell:

  • Two-time “Dancing With The Stars” champion dancer and actress, Julianne Hough
  • Acclaimed mystery writer, Lee Child author of the Jack Reacher novels
  • Award-winning singers Alanis Morissette, Rhonda Ross, “American Idol” Ruben Studdard, 4 time Grammy Award winner India.Arie, and silky soulful singer, Omar Wilson
  • CNN Journalist Lisa Ling
  • Consumer advocates and humanitarians Erin Brockovich and Michele Sullivan
  • Meditation experts Tara Brach and Agapi Stassinopoulos
  • Beauty industry titan, world renowned makeup artist, Bobbi Brown
  • Psychotherapists Dr. Harville Hendrix, Dr. Helen Hunt, Dr. Edith Eger, Elaine Miller-Karas, Dr. Joy Miller, Cynthia Morena Tuohy, and Dr. Bryan Robinson
  • Presidential cabinet appointees, Secretary of Homeland Security, the Honorable Jeh Johnson, and Secretary of Transportation, the Honorable Ray LaHood
  • Actors Kron Moor, Del Shores, and Angela Robinson
  • Medical doctor, Dr Jill Carnahan
  • Mystery guest. Shh, I’m not allowed to tell, but you know this person

Citizens of the world are feeling anxiety, depression, complicated grief, loss, and overwhelming episodes of fear and loneliness during the pandemic. The star-studded, live stream international event brings together high-profile personalities from every major discipline to share their wisdom and skills to inspire resilience in us all. So that we can survive, but also just as important, bounce back and thrive. You are invited to become a part of this worldwide event. Registration is limited. It only takes a few minutes to register, and you must be registered in order to attend. Go to www.resiliency2020.com. We hope to see you on Thursday, September 10th.

Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest book is THE LIZARD BRAIN SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL WHEN THINGS DON’T GO YOUR WAY. Previous books include #CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide)and CHAINED TO THE DESK: A GUIDEBOOK FOR WORKAHOLICS, THEIR PARTNERS AND CHILDREN, AND THE CLINICIANS WHO TREAT THEM (New York University Press)He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

