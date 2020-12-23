Thrive Global Prompt: Transitioning a career from fashion to writing

2020; a year synonymous with changes, unexpected events, and happenings. New friends, new school, and a new me – plus, a new normal. When I decided to transfer to a new school and program for the January 2020 semester, my expectations in terms of classes and friendships hit rock-bottom. I felt devastated about my decisions, and was unsure about my future. All I knew when I entered fashion school was to become a makeup artist; the person working at the counter applying powder-like materials to the client.

As I continued my studies with fashion, I realized that this dream became harder and harder to achieve. It not only went against my personal values, but it turned me into a different character. Being the person behind the beauty counter at the store wasn’t easy, the position was highly saturated and competitive. I tried applying over 100 times, just to only receive 2 call-backs. The process of continuously applying was agitating.

The cycle of photoshoots and job applications continued until mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started. When cases increased in the region that I live in, schools shutted down and children were forced to study from home. My classes were hosted online, and at that moment, I realized that I could no longer work towards my previous dream.

I tried to search around to see whatever I could do, ranging from graphic design to writing. Slowly, I began to rebuild my portfolio and contribute to various websites. It wasn’t long until I began a tumultuous yet exciting relationship with writing. Every word taught me the power of conveying phrases, and every sentence taught me the power of showcasing my thoughts. My emotions spilled on a piece of paper. And that’s when I realized that life can alternate dramatically even with a set goal in mind.

When we finish high school, people around us – teachers, classmates, parents – constantly bombard others with the question “So, what do you want to be?” Even when we feel certain about our chosen profession, and work towards the goal, our dreams can be taken away from us sooner than we expected. It’s not that we want to quit, but rather, the world indicating that we should move forward in another direction.

The new path which we run towards exhilarates but disappoints us and the others around us. However, those experiences of change do happen, and more should understand that life is about figuring ourselves and the world out.

Everyday, we don’t know what will happen. Something around us might change, and our experiences and outlook on life will be affected dramatically. We will never feel like the same person as we were before, and we will definitely need a change in direction in order to cope with the chaos.

2020 told us to change our old traditions in new ways, whether that would be working from the office to working at home. But the year also perhaps has made us discover our passions, or invent our enterprises. These new phenomena could’ve never been discovered if it wasn’t for change.

So, looking back at January 2020, I should’ve told myself that when time comes and life indicates us to step into a new direction, we shouldn’t listen to others, but move forward in the way we want. Change is inevitable and living life to the fullest everyday matters. So going along with the flow and adapting to current events may be the answer or journey to a new and exciting career.