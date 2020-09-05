Thrive Global Joins Forces With Walmart

Walmart and Thrive have re-launched the Thrive ZP Challenge with a prize pool increased to $1 million and more ways to win, powered by the new Thrive ZP App

Thrive has also launched 7- and 21-day Thrive Well-Being Experiences to Walmart teams, and 97% of participants report they are now taking more time to manage their own stress, build resilience and help others to do the same.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the world, and Thrive Global, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, have partnered to help Walmart associates and customers make better choices and achieve healthier behavior changes. Recommended For You

Powered by inspirational success stories from over 230,000 entries, Walmart and Thrive have created Thrive ZP, which includes the Thrive ZP Challenge and the Thrive ZP Stars program. Thrive ZP connects participants to a community where they can share their stories, support each other and celebrate success. It also provides incentives to encourage participants as they build long-lasting healthier habits. In addition to Thrive ZP’s emphasis on helping associates and customers improve their lives in the areas of Fitness, Food, Family and Money, Thrive ZP is adding Sleep and Gratitude, two critical journeys to deliver a truly whole human approach to behavior change. The 21-day Thrive ZP Challenge has been re-launched with an expanded prize pool of $1 million. Starting September 1, users of the new ThriveZP App who submit their 21-day Challenge could be one of 15 monthly cash prize winners.

Thrive ZP Stars are individuals who are personally committed to working on their own well-being and want to help others do the same. Thrive provides Stars with regular office hours, ongoing training, signature science-backed resources, and encouragement throughout their journey. Stories from individuals like Rachel Fawcett, a Walmart customer in Muskegon County, Michigan, who won $15,000 in the Thrive ZP Challenge and is now a Thrive ZP Star, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life. Rachel says that since participating in Thrive ZP, she’s seen changes in her productivity, her relationships and her overall health.

Additionally, Thrive’s behavior change platform will be brought not only to Walmart associates but also to their families to support their emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Across the organization, tailored programs are helping people at every level meet challenges with more resilience, make better choices and role-model healthy habits for others. Unlike many prescriptive wellness programs that tell employees what to do, Thrive goes upstream, equipping people with knowledge and tools and harnessing their innate ability to achieve goals that matter most to them. This self-driven, inclusive approach fits with every lifestyle and is rooted in Thrive’s science-backed approach of changing mindsets and beliefs, empowering people to make better choices by taking steps that are too small to fail.

97% of Walmart associates who participated in Thrive’s 21-day Well-Being Experience reported they are now taking more time to manage their own stress, build resilience and help others to do the same, according to Thrive Sciences, Thrive Globals’ in-house research practice.

“I am thrilled that we have joined forces to help associates introduce healthier habits in their lives that have a positive impact both on their physical and mental health, as well as their families and communities,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. “And I am inspired every day by the stories people share—just by making one better choice and sticking to it, they are changing their lives for the better and tapping into inner resources of strength and resilience they didn’t know they had. It’s amazing to see people fall in love with the Thrive ZP program and become champions for better choices and role models for others. Through the power of their own stories they’re showing that taking care of our own well-being is essential, which is more important than ever given the challenges and uncertainty we’re all facing right now.”

Arianna Huffington, founder and chief executive officer of Thrive Global Holdings Inc., © 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

“At Walmart, I’ve seen firsthand how small changes lead to big results, for both our associates and our customers,” said David Hoke, Senior Director of Associate Health and Well-being at Walmart. “Thrive shares our belief in the power of storytelling combined with the importance of measurable results. As Walmart’s associates rise to the challenge of this time, we’re doubling down on giving them the tools and support to not only continue having an impact, but to take even better care of themselves along the way.”

To learn more about the Thrive ZP Challenge and download the new Thrive ZP App, click here or visit thrivezp.com.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change tech company helping individuals, corporations and communities improve their well-being and performance through our behavior change platform, storytelling and corporate services. Thrive was founded by Arianna Huffington and launched in 2016 with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. We offer companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both mental and physical well-being and performance, purpose and relationship with technology. We are committed to accelerating this culture shift around the world. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Athens, Mumbai, Melbourne and Bucharest. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

