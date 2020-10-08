We’ve learned during this tumultuous year that our “crazy busy” way of living and working was simply not working, and that prioritizing our mental and physical well-being is no longer a nice to have but critical in terms of our resilience, confidence, and overall well-being.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of a new podcast called “Thrive 5,” which we created with iHeart, with gracious support from Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant. The host is Thrive Global’s Clarice Metzger, a creative strategist, first-generation Sierra Leonean-American woman, and founder of Kno. Media, a creative platform that tells the stories of marginalized change-makers.

In each episode, Metzger goes deep with celebrities, influencers, and thought leaders — who open up about the personal experiences that ultimately led them to develop greater resilience and confidence.

In addition to their hard-earned wisdom, they’re sharing action-oriented Microsteps for listeners to incorporate into their own lives. Each episode ends with five rapid-fire questions, where guests share their quick stress relievers, confidence boosters, nighttime routine musts, and more.

Our guests include:

Designer, model, and philanthropist Camila Alves McConaughey

Personal finance expert Tiffany Aliche

Television host and fashion stylist Jeannie Mai

Sound therapist and meditation teacher Sara Auster

Lawyer and entrepreneur Meena Harris

Star Peloton trainer Tunde Oyeneyin

D.J., social media influencer, and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman

Our very first guest is Lori Gottlieb, a psychotherapist who writes the “Dear Therapist” column in The Atlantic and author of the New York Times best-selling book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone — which is being adapted as a television series. In her episode, Lori opens up about a painful breakup that led her to reassess her life, and shares key lessons from therapy that all of us can use in our day to day lives.

Here’s some of what Lori had to say…

… on navigating difficult emotions: “Feelings are like weather systems. You know, like when we’re in that intense pain, we feel like, ‘I’m going to feel this way forever. I can’t imagine feeling any different.’ We have to remember that feelings blow in, and they blow out. Whatever you’re feeling in the moment will not last forever.”

… on maintaining positive new habits: “You have to acknowledge it is hard to make a change. And if you can be a little bit more compassionate, then when you are having trouble maintaining that change, that will make it easier for you to just say, ‘Oh, you know what? Today was a hard day. I couldn’t really do it today. But I’m going to get back on track tomorrow and it’s going to be OK.’”

… on redefining resilience: “There’s this big misconception that being strong and being resilient is not having feelings or not really acknowledging those feelings. What I say to people is that the sign of strength is reaching out for help… acknowledging that something isn’t right and valuing yourself — not only your life, but the lives of the people around you — to go and get some help.”

… on what makes relationships stronger: “There’s a process called rupture and repair. The rupture is the conflict. But you don’t gain anything from that relationally unless there’s a good repair. When you repair in a way that feels good to both people, then you create more intimacy between you. You create more trust. You create more confidence in the relationship.”

To hear more from Lori, listen to her full podcast episode. “Thrive 5” is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.