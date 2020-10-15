Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The “Thrive 5” Podcast: Camila Alves McConaughey On Parenting and Gratitude During the Pandemic

The lifestyle expert is sharing how she’s letting go of perfectionism and navigating parenting in 2020.

By
Camila Alves McConaughey attends the #BlogHer18 Health Conference at Tribeca 360 on January 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
In every episode of the “Thrive 5” podcast, we talk to women about how they thrive in this world, and explore how taking care of our well-being is inextricably linked to our confidence and resilience. And in 2020, that’s a lesson we can all be reminded of.  

This week, host Clarice Metzger chats with Camila Alves McConaughey, lifestyle expert and co-founder of Just Keep Livin Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers high school students by providing them with the tools to make healthy choices for a better future. They discussed everything from breaking free from perfectionism to the importance of a regular gratitude practice. 

Here’s a little of what Camila had to say…

On parenting during a pandemic:

“I think everybody who has kids right now is experiencing how hard it is. You know, you have to do everything ‘right.’ You’re taking care of everything in the household, and if you work, you’re working at the same time. And you’re trying to keep your kids sane and happy and healthy. School has now started, and it definitely added a whole other layer. I have a 7-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old, and yesterday was one of those days where I realized that you’re not going to always feel like you’re able to accomplish everything at the level that you expect yourself to. I just had to bring my standards [down] to the reality of what’s going on right now and realize that it’s OK — it’s not going to be perfect.”

On nurturing her relationship with her husband, Matthew McConaughey:

“One thing that is important to remember is that you have to carve out time [together] — I definitely had to block a certain period of time so we can just talk and hang out without interruptions. Little things like that make a difference.”

On the well-being benefits of gratitude:

“I think gratitude is such a fundamental, basic thing that everybody should practice: to have gratitude for what you’ve been given in life, to have gratitude for the gifts that you have as a human being, to have gratitude for what’s around you. For friendship, for family, for everything. It really puts things into perspective. If you have gratitude, you can go through the hardships in a very different way.”

To hear more from Camila, listen to her full podcast episode. “Thrive 5” is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

    Margarita Bertsos, Deputy Director of Editorial Content at Thrive Global

    Margarita Bertsos is Thrive Global’s Deputy Director of Editorial Content. Prior to joining the Thrive team, Margarita was the Director of Content at Maven Clinic, a women’s health start-up in New York City. Before that, she was a top editor—specializing in health and well-being—at a variety of women’s magazines, including Glamour and Dr. Oz The Good Life. Margarita has spent her entire career helping to delight, inform, and inspire behavior change through words and connected storytelling. She graduated from New York University with a BA in Journalism, and now lives in Astoria, Queens.

