Thrive and Shine – Motivation and Inspiration to Light Your Path in a Changing World

1. What is the title of your book?

Bright Spots: Motivation and Inspiration to Light Your Path in a Changing World

2. What is your name, title and website?

Cathy Davis, Founder/CEO, Davis Creative https://daviscreative.com

3. What inspired you to write your book?

All the changes we are experiencing in 2020.

4. What do you want others to get out of your book?

Hope, Relief and Community

5. How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose?

Remember the ABC’s. . .

ACTION . Now is the time to take action. This is not the time to sit back and wait to see what’s going to happen. If you want something, go make it happen.

. Now is the time to take action. This is not the time to sit back and wait to see what’s going to happen. If you want something, go make it happen. BELIEVE. Believe in yourself, your dreams, your ability. Dig deep and believe good things will happen. Know in your heart that out of chaos comes calm — ALWAYS.

Believe in yourself, your dreams, your ability. Dig deep and believe good things will happen. Know in your heart that out of chaos comes calm — ALWAYS. CONNECT. Everyone is rowing their own boat on choppy waters right now. If you see someone struggling, reach out, extend a hand. Now is not the time to isolate, but now IS the time to create connections and community.

6. What is something each of use can do to SHINE?

Now is the time to set a goal; start small. As you accomplish that goal, your added confidence becomes the fuel needed to set larger goals and attain greater accomplishments. Trust yourself, be kind to yourself, and let yourself shine. Goals + Accomplishments = Increased Confidence = SHINE!

7. What does Thriving mean to you?

The ability to trust yourself, your choices, your decisions . . . Recognizing and following that inner voice – your inner compass which shows you the path to take . . . Enjoying the “ride” as much or more than the destination.

8. Are you planning another book or other launches?

We sponsor at least 3-4 anthologies a year, PLUS offer sponsorship opportunities to other business owners and influencers to have their OWN anthology. In addition, we help at least another 50 authors each year set themselves up as Independent Publishers and show them how to minimize their investment while maximizing their return.

9. Where can we get your book?

Amazon.com and everywhere books are sold.

10. How can we follow or get in touch with you?

[email protected]

11. What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward?

We all have wisdom to share.; wisdom not shared is wisdom lost forever. Now is the perfect time to Find Your Voice, Share Your Story, and Make a Difference in this World.

12. Anything else you would like to add?

It’s not about how well your book sells . . . but it IS all about how well your book sells YOU!