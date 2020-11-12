Thrive and Shine: Driven to Serve

What is the title of your book?

Driven to Serve

What is your name, title and website?

Jennifer Stowell, MPA, Author/Consultant (Driventoservebook.com, TheFallenHeroes.org)

What inspired you to write your book?

My brother Jeffrey who is a field training officer.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

One of the goals for my book is that it inspires more people to consider law enforcement as a lifelong career. I’d like for readers to support improvements in funding for police departments so that officers have the best training systems and equipment possible. Overall, I hope more great talent is attracted to law enforcement roles thereby achieving higher standards for the profession!

How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose?

We can all move forward if we simply focus on our vision and dreams. It is important to have a life purpose and to make a difference, whether it is with your family, your children, your friends, the community. Life becomes meaningful when we have goals. They can be simple goals but goals give us a chance to have visions and to dream.

Encouragement is key; that is, speak kindly to motivate yourself and others to be the best we can be.

What is something each of us can do to SHINE?

Sing as often as possible. When you’re in the shower, sing. While driving in the car, sing. Singing relieves stress and keeps your voice strong!

What does Thriving mean to you?

Thriving means you’re in a better position than simply struggling to survive, which is too often the case for humanity still. Also, thriving occurs when you are in a more proactive position in life on a regular basis while attempting to balance your health, you family your finances, and all else that matters most. Unfortunately, way too many people out there are in a reactive mode.

Are you planning another book or other launches?

Absolutely. I’ve wanted to inspire women for a long time. Perhaps a non-fiction heroine novel will come to the surface soon.

Where can we get your book?

Amazon

How can we get in touch with you?

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-stowell-mpa/

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward?

When a goal is important enough to you, focus on one thing at a time until completion.

Anything else you would like to add?

Practice more self-care, be self-aware, and self-publish. Entrepreneurialism is on this rise!