Thrive and Shine and FLY!

What is the title of your book? FLY! What is your name, title and website? www.cre8ivewrites.com What inspired you to write your book? My imagination, as usual, was running away with me as I contemplated how quickly time passes. I tried to capture the hopes, dreams, and love that I was feeling during a moment of transition in my child’s life. What do you want others to get out of your book? One of the most important concepts in FLY! is the idea that, no matter where our children go and regardless of the distance in miles, our children take their images, memories, and life lessons from home with them on their journeys through adulthood. In addition, they add to their “toolboxes”, or in the case of FLY!, to their backpacks along the way to each new step or adventure. I hope to help parents remember that we raise our children so that they will fly, even though it can bittersweet. By the same token, I hope to help children understand that, we want our children to be independent, but it requires us to learn how to balance so many emotions. Kids are not the only ones whose lives change when they leave the nest! How can we all move forward on purpose and with great purpose? I think first, we must have a purpose- a goal, a wish, an aspiration, a desire for change. Keep expectations high, the urge to give up – low, and be persistent in pursuing the outcome you wish to see. Each step away from your status quo is a step closer to your dream! What is something each of us can do to SHINE? Displaying kindness is a way to makes oneself shine, along with the rest of the world. Just like a smile, you give yours away, and yet – it comes back to you. What does Thriving mean to you? Thriving is doing the things you love to the best of your ability. If you do what you love and love what you do, everything will fall into place in a way that brings contentment and peace of mind. Are you planning another book or other launches? There is definitely a possibility of more books! Thanks for asking. Where can we get your book? It will be available on Amazon and through IngramSpark. How can we follow or get in touch with you? I am available by email: [email protected]

http://instagram.com/cre8ivewrites

https://www.facebook.com/Cre8ive-Writes-LLC-442942629433406

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheri-glantz-969735136/

11. What is one thing you would tell others if they want to bring their message forward? Although it may be “your” message, chances are that it will resonate with others. So…take that leap of faith and believe in yourself as well as your message.

12. Anything else you would like to add? FLY! is a book that will be meaningful to new parents, a gift for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, or to a child (even grown!) of any age as they take they set off on a new adventure or undertaking in their life.