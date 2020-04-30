Three Ways to Practice Self-Care Starting Today

Ready for three ways to practice good self-care today?

Here are some brief strategies to help get you back in alignment with your highest self:

1.) Grab your journal, or any nearby sheet of paper. Start writing where you feel off, why you feel off, who you feel you are at the moment and the better version of who you want to become. Identify where the gremlins miiiight have you in a chokehold at the moment- you know they’re sneaky like that and love the fear-based energy of this pandemic- and then release them with a smile knowing you are exposing their nature, and diminishing their power, simply by identifying your shadow.

2.) Step back from the routine you’ve found yourself in. Just for a moment, just for today. Stop and assess where you are, then do something different: eat different foods, talk with different people, see things from a different angle and decide what is the next best step you can take without looking ahead at the entire yellow brick road. Then do that and allow things to unfold, taking note of where you find yourself.

3.) Take three rotations of the following deep breath exercise: Breathe in for a count of four, hold for a second, then breathe out for a count of four. Do this three times in a row. Connect with your highest self who knows what to do, what is truly best for you, even if no one else agrees. Breathe. Feel the power in that energy you find yourself standing in. Then proceed.

Bonus tip: Read works of inspiration- even a simple paragraph sometimes does the trick to reconnect us with who we want to be. I’m planning to start reading More Myself by Alicia Keys this afternoon, because I love to read words from those who have learned how to do it right.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor and author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe atwww.jillsylvester.com.