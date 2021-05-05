Three Ways to Make Your Bedroom a Sanctuary

Creating a bedroom sanctuary can make a big difference for stopping a restless night before it starts. If you’ve been on a quest for a natural way to overcome insomnia, start by setting up a peaceful atmosphere where you feel safe in body and mind.

A true bedroom sanctuary instills a sense of calm and protection in the sleep environment. It’s also important to establish a similar sense of ease and relaxation internally. In other words, the physical place where we sleep sets things up from the outside in. However, great sleep happens inside the body and mind. Figuring out how to regularly access that personal refuge internally can make a big difference when it comes to sleeping well naturally.

Research has shown that good quality sleep supports healthy metabolism, concentration, and productivity. Not getting enough sleep increases the risks of heart disease, diabetes, immune and inflammatory issues, and mental health problems like depression and anxiety.

In my experience as a health psychologist and expert on sleep hypnosis, I often see people who have run through the options of medications, noise machines, apps, and other external measures. When none of those things help them to overcome insomnia or solve their sleep problems, they turn to hypnosis for sleep.

Establish a Bedroom Sanctuary Internally

Hypnosis strategies and guided meditations frequently use imagery of beautiful vacation spots or special, relaxing locations. This brings about feelings of safety and calm.

The best hypnosis for sleep uses the sense of comfort and restfulness of those peaceful metaphors to effectively improve sleep quality and duration. In a sense, painting the picture of a wonderful place builds a bedroom sanctuary internally. This sets the stage for the unconscious to receive helpful suggestions for overcoming insomnia and for better sleep.

Establishing this comforting space in the imagination can be done through self-hypnosis techniques. These methods can help ease the transition from being awake to falling asleep.

Try this:Take a break during the day to “go on a retreat.” Sit quietly, even for just 5-10 minutes. Imagine you are on an island getaway, in a cabin in the mountains, or at a special place where you can let go of cares or worries. When you get into bed at night, you can find that special place within by drawing up those memories of that “retreat.”

Create a Bedroom Sanctuary in Your Space

A soothing environment sets the stage for settling into restful sleep. It can additionally help with overcoming insomnia and anxious thoughts.

These things can contribute to a calming bedroom sanctuary:

A good quality mattress supports your body. Ideally find one that is free from chemicals and toxins

Get soft and attractive beddings that have a pattern or color that makes you happy. Your bed should be enticing to get into and it should make you feel good and cheerful when you wake up

Keep the bedroom free from clutter and things that gather dust or contribute to stress

Pleasant, peaceful colors and lighting make for nice ambiance, calm the nervous system, and help induce drowsiness

Cool it. Keeping the temperature of the room between 60 to 71 degrees Fahrenheit or 15.6 to 22.0 degrees Celsius is ideal for better sleep

Set Up Your Bedroom Sanctuary Routine

Overcoming insomnia and setting yourself up for great sleep actually begins in the morning. Using the snooze button on your alarm can bring about daytime fatigue and this can disturb the body’s natural rhythm.

On the other hand, waking up in a beautiful sanctuary bedroom where you feel comfortable and supported by your space and see colors, patterns and light that brings you joy will set you on the right track for your day.

As mentioned earlier, taking a time in the afternoon for a little sleep self-hypnosis that brings to mind sanctuary imagery and lays down some beneficial sleep suggestions can prime the unconscious for great sleep later.

After dinner, wind down. Dim the lights and enter into a peaceful bedroom that you love at a steady bedtime. This helps to ease the body and mind towards restful sleep.

Create a bedroom sanctuary physically in your home and mentally and emotionally in your body and mind. Doing so can naturally and effectively support your sleep, your energy, and your mood. It’s as simple as building peaceful resources within yourself by using self-hypnosis techniques, establishing a comfortable bedroom, and following an easy nighttime routine.

Blog previously posted on drdyan.com on May 5, 2021

Featured image by Maya Kruchancova for Adobe