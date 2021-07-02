Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Three Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Daily Run

Being more mindful adds smiles to the miles.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
three run
three run

Going out for a run? 

Now that we are starting to get a semblance of the old normal, with more and more people getting vaccinated, a lot of us now have more confidence to go out again and to resume with our normal outdoor activities prior to the pandemic—such as running along our favorite tracks and neighborhood. 

The feeling of the wind blowing on our face as we run, our heartbeat getting faster and our bodies warming up as blood gets flowing, and just the feeling of being outdoors with all that space and freedom—don’t we miss all these? 

And for regular runners, I’m sure you know that a run is not just a run. It’s also a time to be with ourselves—a self-date or a self-treat, if you may. But how do we get the most out of our regular run? Most of us just run and follow the tracks. Or sometimes we put on our headphones and get lost in the music.

In this article, I share additional ways to enjoy running while getting more value and fun out of it. Check out some ideas below:

Just be in the moment.

This one appears like a no-brainer, but how many of us actually run with the intent to just enjoy the experience and be present—to be fully aware of our surroundings and the people we’re running with, to hear our breathing, and to listen to the voices that we have in our heads?

Every once in a while, I invite you to leave the music home and just run with yourself and nothing else. Who knows, you might just encounter a eureka moment or just might discover something new about yourself along the tracks.

Run in the moment. Find something that brings you joy? Get off the track and just be!

Listen to audio books.

This is one thing I discovered during the pandemic—that I can ‘read’ a lot more books if I listen to them. If you love reading books but can’t seem to find the time to do it, then you know the dilemma. Why not try audio books? They’re easy to find these days, and you can ‘read’ them even as you do other activities—while driving or, yes, while running.

Try to substitute your usual music with an audio copy of a book that you have always wanted to read, or explore a new book. By the end of your run, you have nourished not only your body but also your mind, and even your spirit.

Do a gratitude run.

Like the name implies, this is a run where you make the intention to recall all of the things you are grateful for in your life as you run. You simply make a list in your mind, and that list can contain everything—from the big things, like that recent promotion you received at work, to the smallest things, such as the weather that’s perfect for your run during that moment.

This is also a good exercise in noticing—being thankful for the open space, the grasses and trees that grow along the tracks you are running in, or that other runner who smiled at you and made small talk. Being grateful gives you a good feeling, and it helps you clearly see the blessings that are in your life.

Normally, people make actual gratitude lists in their journal, and that’s something that’s easy to do. But if your mornings are too busy or you’re too tired at night to do anything else, then one activity you can include the gratitude list in is in your run. Healthy body, healthy mind and spirit!

Join the running university. Learn while running.

Worship.

Running can be a perfect time to worship, a perfect time to quiet our minds and our hearts so that we can be with our God. 

So how do we worship as we run? It can be as simple as having the intention to be with God in this moment, to feel His presence. It can be by having a running conversation in our mind with God as we run. Or, worship music is also helpful. Try a different playlist in your next run and, instead of your usual high-energy music, try a worship playlist for some soul energy.

Happy running!

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash

    Coach Edwin Soriano avatar

    Edwin S. Soriano, Professional Life Coach, Author, Founder at Rise Up! The 5am Club (#ru5ac)

    Edwin is a Professional Life Coach who, since 2008, has been helping people rise up from their slump and be the best they can be. During the pandemic, he unslumped himself and founded "Rise Up! The 5am Club" which has served daily doses of exercise, meditation and learning to 250+ members worldwide.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Tetra Images/ Getty Images
    Microstep Month//

    How I’ve Used Microsteps to Happily Run My Way Through Winter

    by Emily Madill
    Image Licensed from Shutterstock
    Community//

    5 Powerful Ways Running in Nature Can Help You Weather the Pandemic

    by Emily Madill
    Wisdom//

    The Main Reason Changing Your Life Is So Difficult

    by Leo Babauta
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.