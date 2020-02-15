Three Ways to Improve your Wellness

We all lead increasingly hectic and busy lives. From spending long hours at the office to running around after the grandchildren, it can be easy to forget about your own overall wellness and well-being. However, keeping tabs on your mood and wellbeing should remain top of your priorities. It can be all too easy to put off going to have a health check or to ignore that ache or pain, which could be the signs of a more serious or longer-term problem. Yet improving your wellness doesn’t mean you need to adopt a completely new diet and lifestyle. You are soon to reap the benefits, if you follow these three tips below.

Get a pet

Believe it or not, owning a pet is excellent for your wellness and overall mood. Pets are great companions, providing unconditional love and a lot of fun for you and the entire family to enjoy. Plus owning a pet can help improve your mental health and self-esteem too. If you are thinking of getting a pet, be sure to do your homework first. Remember this is a new addition to your family who could be with you for the next twenty years – so it isn’t a short term option. Consider whether a dog, cat or even a rabbit is best for you. Dogs in particular are not a good choice if you are out of the house for long periods of time, and they do require regular exercise. Owning any animal can be expensive, but check out Thevet for affordable veterinary options. You will need to factor in trips to the vet to keep their boosters and vaccinations up to date. That aside, pets will provide you years of companionship, and are a joy to have around.

Get active

Exercise routine is good for you, yes really. In fact, when you run or exercise you release endorphins, or happy hormones, into the body – boosting your mood. Whether you enjoy a gentle stroll with your entire family, working up a sweat at a spin class or hitting the gym with your friends, these are all excellent ways to improve your overall wellness. Getting active should be something you incorporate into your daily routine a minimum of three to four times a week, and it need not cost the earth either. Remember, you don’t need to splurge on expensive training gear – just be sure to have the motivation and interest to get up and go.

Stress less

No seriously, stress less. If you fly off the handle easily then why not write a list of the factors that trigger your outbursts and work on ways to reduce or eliminate these. You may also want to explore different ways to relax too, so why not consider Mindfulness or meditation, or classes such as yoga and Pilates to stretch out all your body’s knots and sprains. Just taking a few minutes each day to relax and unwind is incredibly important – so be sure to take a step back and relax whenever you can. Just a few simple lifestyle changes will work wonders on your overall wellness.