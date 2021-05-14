Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Three ways to discover the power of your mind

Discover the power of your mind

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Power of your mind

How do you handle setbacks?

Can you rewire your mind?

“Childhood experiences growing up in Assam, India through civil conflict India taught me to be resilient”

Naheed Khan

In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk to the wizard of the mind, Naheed Khan. She is a change architect and a futurist, who believes that the future is more than you think and she helps you create it.

We chat about the science behind Neuro linguistic processing that can make you perceive life differently.

Key takeaways:
🧠 Spend the first 5 mins of your day or before going to bed to make a list of all things you are grateful
👋🏼 Focus your brain on pleasure rather than pain by knowing that others perception of you doesn’t matter
👌🏽Have a purpose in life by living life to the fullest and not being on autopilot

So, go ahead and learn how to make your mind work for you on Episode 77 of Curryup Leadership Podcast here.

Subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Stitcher RadioGoogle PodcastsYoutubeLinkedIn

    PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

    At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Build Empathy in the workplace

    by PRIYANKA KOMALA
    Community//

    How to win by quitting

    by PRIYANKA KOMALA
    Your choice of words determine your actions
    Community//

    The one nugget of wisdom that will change your mindset

    by PRIYANKA KOMALA
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.